Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sinequa Press Release

Receive press releases from Sinequa: By Email RSS Feeds: New Sinequa and APQC Research Shows Rise in Enterprise Search Needs, Due to Pandemic-Induced Remote Work

Over 80% of knowledge management professionals said their employees relied more on KM and information management tools and solutions in 2020 than in previous years, and 58% said findability problems had more of an impact on key business metrics than in years past. Results of the research, along with best practices for improving intelligent search strategies, will be presented on June 24 virtual event, "Inform Online: The Renaissance in Knowledge Management."

New York, NY, June 10, 2021 --(



Damage to productivity, CX, and bottom line



The survey of 200 KM and IT leaders in North America and Europe found that nearly two-thirds say an inability to find information is a significant drain on employee productivity. Search frustration also trickles down to customers through sales and service representatives who struggle to find information when responding to customer inquiries. More than a quarter say that findability problems are affecting their company’s bottom line, through costly mistakes and errors, lost revenue, or missed opportunities for cost deflection. However, many organizations appear to be aware of the issues, with three quarters of respondents rating the ability to find information as an essential or high priority goal for their business.



Speaking on the research findings, Jeff Evernham, VP Product Strategy at Sinequa, commented: “Adapting to the pandemic has been difficult for all businesses over the past year, but remote work has raised the importance of good knowledge management to a whole new level. It’s positive to see that many organizations know they have disconnects between information systems and are taking action. It’s essential that they act swiftly to provide both in-office and remote employees with the tools to coordinate and find the information they need, or they risk lowering productivity across the business and negatively impacting the organization’s bottom line.”



Virtual event hosts line up of experts sharing knowledge management strategies



The full results of the study, which point to a growing need for knowledge management strategies and tools to enable the new digital hybrid workforce, will be presented on June 24 at Inform Online, a virtual conference hosted by Sinequa that brings together experts to share best practices and key strategies for improving knowledge management.



The Inform Online event will feature leaders in knowledge management including Takeda's Head of KM, Giovanni Piazza, Principal Research Lead at APQC, Lauren Trees, and Skadden's KM Systems Director, Charmaine Polvara, and Sinequa’s VP of Customer Success, alongside Clifford Cantrell. During the half-day virtual webinar, speakers will share insights and best practices for improving intelligent search strategies.



To register for Sinequa’s Inform Online event taking place June 24, please follow this link: https://www.sinequa.com/events/inform-online-the-renaissance-of-knowledge-management/.



For more information on the survey, visit: https://www.sinequa.com/assets/whitepapers/knowledge-isnt-power-when-you-cant-find-it-access-apqc-and-sinequas-latest-global-market-research/



About Sinequa



Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven™ with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com New York, NY, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Organizations’ search problems intensified in the last year, as pandemic-induced remote work put more strain on the technologies that connect employees to information, knowledge, and one another, according to a new survey of knowledge management (KM) and IT executives from Intelligent search provider Sinequa and research firm, APQC. Over 80% of respondents said their employees relied more on KM and information management tools and solutions in 2020 than in previous years, and 58% said findability problems had more of an impact on key business metrics than in years past.Damage to productivity, CX, and bottom lineThe survey of 200 KM and IT leaders in North America and Europe found that nearly two-thirds say an inability to find information is a significant drain on employee productivity. Search frustration also trickles down to customers through sales and service representatives who struggle to find information when responding to customer inquiries. More than a quarter say that findability problems are affecting their company’s bottom line, through costly mistakes and errors, lost revenue, or missed opportunities for cost deflection. However, many organizations appear to be aware of the issues, with three quarters of respondents rating the ability to find information as an essential or high priority goal for their business.Speaking on the research findings, Jeff Evernham, VP Product Strategy at Sinequa, commented: “Adapting to the pandemic has been difficult for all businesses over the past year, but remote work has raised the importance of good knowledge management to a whole new level. It’s positive to see that many organizations know they have disconnects between information systems and are taking action. It’s essential that they act swiftly to provide both in-office and remote employees with the tools to coordinate and find the information they need, or they risk lowering productivity across the business and negatively impacting the organization’s bottom line.”Virtual event hosts line up of experts sharing knowledge management strategiesThe full results of the study, which point to a growing need for knowledge management strategies and tools to enable the new digital hybrid workforce, will be presented on June 24 at Inform Online, a virtual conference hosted by Sinequa that brings together experts to share best practices and key strategies for improving knowledge management.The Inform Online event will feature leaders in knowledge management including Takeda's Head of KM, Giovanni Piazza, Principal Research Lead at APQC, Lauren Trees, and Skadden's KM Systems Director, Charmaine Polvara, and Sinequa’s VP of Customer Success, alongside Clifford Cantrell. During the half-day virtual webinar, speakers will share insights and best practices for improving intelligent search strategies.To register for Sinequa’s Inform Online event taking place June 24, please follow this link: https://www.sinequa.com/events/inform-online-the-renaissance-of-knowledge-management/.For more information on the survey, visit: https://www.sinequa.com/assets/whitepapers/knowledge-isnt-power-when-you-cant-find-it-access-apqc-and-sinequas-latest-global-market-research/About SinequaSinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven™ with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com Contact Information Sinequa

Heather Racicot

360-632-5616



sinequa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sinequa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend