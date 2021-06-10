Adorned Openings Expands Collection to Include Custom Arch Top Shutters

Press Releases Adorned Openings Press Release

Adorned Openings has launched a stunning new line of custom-made arch top shutters to help homeowners boost their curb appeal.

Adorned Openings is proud to launch a stunning line of custom-made arch top shutters, also called “radius tops,” with rounded upper edges that pair perfectly with the contours of arched windows. Arch top shutters from Adorned Openings can help to create a distinctive focal point on a home’s exterior, and they’re built to last out of high-quality composite wood, by artisans in Pennsylvania with more than 25 years of manufacturing experience.



Simply by visiting the Adorned Openings website, customers can choose from a wide variety of arch top shutter styles and colors, add personalized details such as cutout designs, and even shop for functional or decorative shutter hardware - all in a matter of minutes. Adorned Openings also offers a library of helpful resources for customers who need assistance measuring their arched windows or matching a special custom shutter color they have in mind.



Any style in the Adorned Openings line, from panel to louver to board and batten to combination shutters, can be handcrafted with an arch top. Each pair of radius-top shutters is tailored to the customer’s exact specifications and unique design vision, ensuring the perfect size and desired look every time.



Adorned Openings ships directly to customers all over the U.S., making the entire shutter-buying experience fast and easy.



For more information or to start designing a beautiful, durable pair of radius-top shutters, contact Adorned Openings or visit www.adornedopenings.com.



About Adorned Openings:



