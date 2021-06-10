Ashton College Offers Diverse and Innovative Continuing Education Options

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ashton College Press Release

Vancouver, Canada, June 10, 2021 --(



By choosing the path of continuing education, students are making a commitment to their futures. The decision signifies that an individual is always looking to upgrade their skills, land that big promotion or step outside their comfort zone and try something new. Students can also learn wherever they are, provided they have access to a secure internet connection.



The Ashton College network of students and educators extends across Canada and beyond. The instructors are all respected industry professionals with years of practical experience and insight to offer. Students get the benefit of a practical education that can immediately be applied in the workforce.



The continuing education courses at Ashton Colleges are designed by industry professionals from across the country. For individuals who are good with numbers or analytical data, the college offers a broad range of accounting courses and financial services courses. For professionals who are interested in developing their interpersonal skills and working with others, there are courses in business communication skills, human resources and human services. The broad range of courses empowers students to pursue their interests and complement their resume in unique or even unexpected ways. Immigration lawyers, legal assistants and paralegals can build on their knowledge through advanced immigration certificate courses and paralegal specialist courses at the college. For people who are good with tools, there are also online educational offerings in construction, home inspection, red seal exam preparation and various other trades. For anyone with a curious mind who wants to better understand the world around them, the college also offers continuing education courses in sustainability, technology and test preparation. Working professionals can also add value to their education in technology through additional cybersecurity courses. No matter their professional background or chosen field, Ashton College students can build on their skills and grow their careers.



