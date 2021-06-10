Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jonathan Brooks Press Release

Receive press releases from Jonathan Brooks: By Email RSS Feeds: West Elm Dadeland Celebrates Pride Month with Pop-Up Art Shop by Local Photographer/Artist Jonathan Brooks

South Florida-based Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks announces second pop-up art shop at West Elm at Downtown Dadeland.

Miami, FL, June 10, 2021 --



“My first pop-up shop during Mother’s Day weekend went so well, that I’m very excited to showcase my art again at this prime retail location,” says Brooks. "West Elm is the perfect environment to bring art together with home and office decor."



The artist’s photo “Dreams,” inspired by the Fleetwood Mac song of the same name, is available on the retailer’s website as an artist collaboration with Minted.com.



Now that many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, all are hoping events like this will get us back to normal soon.



About Jonathan Brooks

Jonathan Brooks is an award winning photographer. His photographs have been published in numerous magazines, journals, anthologies, and periodicals. His Photos have been featured in major movies, the Emmy nominated short film series celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Endowment for the Arts- United States Of Art, and television shows. Brooks is also the author of his Kickstarter funded self published book The True Cuba. His work has been exhibited in Miami, NYC, Amsterdam, France, Germany, Greece, Scotland, and the UK. This includes Art Basel, the Louvre, and the biggest billboard in Times Square.



About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. They are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands. West Elm LOCAL gives a platform to makers and designers to grow their businesses and nurture creativity coast to coast.



About Minted

305 281-0216



www.JonathanBrooks.net



