Matt Cornett, iPOP Alumni, Casts in DCOM Feature Zombies 3

iPOP Alumni and Disney Star Matt Cornett will appear in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "Zombies 3."

According to Deadline, when the “telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town, that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike.” Fans of the prior films will see the return of familiar characters like Chandler Kinney (Willa), and Pearce Joza (Wyatt) among others. The film will be directed by Paul Hoen, with David Light and Joseph Raso developing the screenplay.



Matt will be joining the popular Zombies franchise and what has been a rating success for Disney Channel. The premiere telecast of "Zombies" (2018) and its sequel (2020) ranked #1 across cable for the year among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. In a statement to Deadline, SVP of Casting for Disney Branded Television, Judy Taylor, had this to say on the new feature:



“Our Zombies franchise has created a remarkable connection with kids everywhere, thanks in large part to the characters’ optimistic and relatable attributes that help them build identity, overcome obstacles and foster an inclusive community.” She continued by stating, “The story in this installment further develops those same themes with the introduction of new outsiders played by a talented and diverse group of actors.”



The announcement serves as another career accomplishment for Matt. The iPOP Alumni also returned this year for the second season of his hit Disney Channel show, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."



Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles in Southland, Criminal Minds, and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel in Hollywood. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and 323 Talent Management.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.



Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As reported last week, iPOP alumni Matt Cornett will appear in the third installment of the popular DCOM film franchise "Zombies." In the feature "Zombies 3," Cornett and co-star Kyra Tantao will portray extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li, respectively. Newcomer Terry Hu will also star.

