Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Celsys Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Clip Studio Paint to be Included in Bundle with Wacom® Intuos® for Chromebook Users

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, June 11, 2021 --(



The combination of Wacom's graphics tablets, which have gained overwhelming support from digital creators around the world, with the Chromebook and Clip Studio Paint provides a superlatively fluid creative experience for all digital creators from beginners to professionals.



Bundled App/License

Clip Studio Paint PRO single-device three-month license*1



Applicable Devices

Wacom Intuos (CTL-4100)*2

Wacom Intuos with Bluetooth (CTL-4100WL, CTL-6100WL)*2



Regions available

Japan, the US, EU, UK and Australia



Clip Studio Paint is used by over 10 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation*3. Clip Studio Paint is available not only for Chromebooks, which are the target devices for this bundle, but also with all types of devices from Windows and macOS computers, to Android, iPad, and iPhone devices. Known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features, it is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike.



Clip Studio Paint: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/



Wacom Intuos does not require driver installation and can be used simply by connecting to a Chromebook equipped with the latest Chrome OS via USB (Type-A). The included Wacom Pen 4K, which supports 4096 levels of pen pressure, is a dedicated battery-less, lightweight, and easy-to-use pen, featuring Wacom's proprietary EMR® (Electro Magnetic Resonance) technology. The compact design of the graphics tablet allows users to enjoy creating all types of digital artwork including illustrations, manga, and animations, with a drawing experience that feels comfortably intuitive.



Clip Studio Paint and Wacom continue to strengthen their partnership on Chromebooks as well.



*1 The bundle license allows users to use the software on a single Windows, macOS, Android, or Chromebook device for three months free. After the bundle license has been used, no fees are charged until the user signs up for a monthly usage plan. This bundle is not available for users who already have obtained plans from the App Store, Galaxy Store, or Google Play Store.

*2 Operation on Chrome OS confirmed by Wacom

*3 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.



CELSYS,Inc.



Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.



We provide solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through our illustration, manga, and animation production software "Clip Studio Paint" and web service "Clip Studio," as well as our e-book solution, "Clip Studio Reader."



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel



Contact

For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

Email: press@artspark.co.jp



For Companies

https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/ Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Clip Studio Paint PRO (3 months license), the drawing, illustration, comic, manga, and animation software from Celsys, is now available to Chromebook users as a bundle with the Wacom Intuos from Wacom Co., Ltd.The combination of Wacom's graphics tablets, which have gained overwhelming support from digital creators around the world, with the Chromebook and Clip Studio Paint provides a superlatively fluid creative experience for all digital creators from beginners to professionals.Bundled App/LicenseClip Studio Paint PRO single-device three-month license*1Applicable DevicesWacom Intuos (CTL-4100)*2Wacom Intuos with Bluetooth (CTL-4100WL, CTL-6100WL)*2Regions availableJapan, the US, EU, UK and AustraliaClip Studio Paint is used by over 10 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation*3. Clip Studio Paint is available not only for Chromebooks, which are the target devices for this bundle, but also with all types of devices from Windows and macOS computers, to Android, iPad, and iPhone devices. Known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features, it is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike.Clip Studio Paint: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/Wacom Intuos does not require driver installation and can be used simply by connecting to a Chromebook equipped with the latest Chrome OS via USB (Type-A). The included Wacom Pen 4K, which supports 4096 levels of pen pressure, is a dedicated battery-less, lightweight, and easy-to-use pen, featuring Wacom's proprietary EMR® (Electro Magnetic Resonance) technology. The compact design of the graphics tablet allows users to enjoy creating all types of digital artwork including illustrations, manga, and animations, with a drawing experience that feels comfortably intuitive.Clip Studio Paint and Wacom continue to strengthen their partnership on Chromebooks as well.*1 The bundle license allows users to use the software on a single Windows, macOS, Android, or Chromebook device for three months free. After the bundle license has been used, no fees are charged until the user signs up for a monthly usage plan. This bundle is not available for users who already have obtained plans from the App Store, Galaxy Store, or Google Play Store.*2 Operation on Chrome OS confirmed by Wacom*3 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.CELSYS,Inc.Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.We provide solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through our illustration, manga, and animation production software "Clip Studio Paint" and web service "Clip Studio," as well as our e-book solution, "Clip Studio Reader."Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaintFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannelContactFor mediaPacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023Email: press@artspark.co.jpFor Companieshttps://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/ Contact Information Celsys, Inc.

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Celsys Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend