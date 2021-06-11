Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases XPlora Yachts LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from XPlora Yachts LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: XPlora Yachts and Lumitec Integrate Technologies

Anacortes, WA, June 11, 2021 --(



PICASO integrates directly to Poco lighting to provide boundless opportunities to create exciting and compelling lighting scenarios for marine environments.



Building on PICASOTM: an open platform for “Programmable Intelligent Controls for Automatic Shipboard Operations.” XPlora Yachts and Lumitec announced that the companies have integrated their technologies to enable PICASO to interconnect securely with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting.



Poco is a cost-effective digital lighting control solution from Lumitec. PICASO extends Poco digital lighting – with PICASO the possibilities for intelligent, programmable lighting become limitless. There is no additional cost for PICASO systems to integrate with Poco.



Builders and marine operators can now use PICASO’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) features with any combination of monitored events to interact with marine lighting. Imagine being able to dim lights in response to high power draw – saving power and providing notification to operators; or changing lighting levels in response to ambient lighting conditions or occupancy, or turning on foot lights and navigation lights automatically at dusk. Any event monitored or managed by PICASO can now control any combination of lights controlled by Poco, creating exciting and compelling lighting scenarios automatically or on-command for total convenience and safety.



“PICASO achieves literally what no other software and hardware platform can offer with the flexibility and completeness of control for digital lighting systems in the marine sector,” said Stephen Wu, General Manager of XPlora Yachts.



Because PICASO solutions can be upgraded seamlessly over time, boat builders can continue to offer owners and operators value over time. Unlike traditional solutions which once installed, become screwed-in, static and fixed inside of boats. PICASO preserves future value for customers while creating additional sales and service revenues for builders as new features and capabilities are made available to customers.



“Comprehensive system integration on-board vessels will play a significant role in the creation of customer value over the coming years. PICASO achieves this now with its fully integrated approach to intelligent systems control. Combined with Lumitec’s Poco digital lighting controller, each component of a vessel’s systems is enhanced to provide added security, convenience, and entertainment,” said Chris Fulmer, President of Lumitec Inc.



This collaboration between XPlora Yachts and Lumitec highlights how boat builders can deliver unrivaled lighting solutions for their customers at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.



PICASO solutions carry official certifications from international standards bodies including: Lloyd’s Register, DNVGL, ABS, BV, KR, NK, KR, RINA, PRS, CE, and UL.



About XPlora Yachts

XPlora Yachts builds luxury yachts that combine sophistication and simplicity of operation. Designed specifically for the market of boaters who thirst for the ability to explore remote coastlines and remain away from shore for extended periods, XPlora Yachts are designed and built in the USA. For additional information, email info@xplorayachts.com



About Lumitec

Headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, Lumitec is an engineering and manufacturing firm solely focused on the conceptualization, development, and manufacture of high-quality, extreme environment LED lighting. Lumitec LED fixtures are designed with in-depth knowledge and understanding of the lights' true expected life and use, combining cohesive functionality and style to guarantee superior, long-lasting products. Lumitec proudly conducts product design, testing, and manufacturing at its R&D headquarter offices in Florida. For more information on Lumitec products visit lumiteclighting.com Anacortes, WA, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- XPlora Yachts Integrates its PICASO™ Platform with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting Controls.PICASO integrates directly to Poco lighting to provide boundless opportunities to create exciting and compelling lighting scenarios for marine environments.Building on PICASOTM: an open platform for “Programmable Intelligent Controls for Automatic Shipboard Operations.” XPlora Yachts and Lumitec announced that the companies have integrated their technologies to enable PICASO to interconnect securely with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting.Poco is a cost-effective digital lighting control solution from Lumitec. PICASO extends Poco digital lighting – with PICASO the possibilities for intelligent, programmable lighting become limitless. There is no additional cost for PICASO systems to integrate with Poco.Builders and marine operators can now use PICASO’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) features with any combination of monitored events to interact with marine lighting. Imagine being able to dim lights in response to high power draw – saving power and providing notification to operators; or changing lighting levels in response to ambient lighting conditions or occupancy, or turning on foot lights and navigation lights automatically at dusk. Any event monitored or managed by PICASO can now control any combination of lights controlled by Poco, creating exciting and compelling lighting scenarios automatically or on-command for total convenience and safety.“PICASO achieves literally what no other software and hardware platform can offer with the flexibility and completeness of control for digital lighting systems in the marine sector,” said Stephen Wu, General Manager of XPlora Yachts.Because PICASO solutions can be upgraded seamlessly over time, boat builders can continue to offer owners and operators value over time. Unlike traditional solutions which once installed, become screwed-in, static and fixed inside of boats. PICASO preserves future value for customers while creating additional sales and service revenues for builders as new features and capabilities are made available to customers.“Comprehensive system integration on-board vessels will play a significant role in the creation of customer value over the coming years. PICASO achieves this now with its fully integrated approach to intelligent systems control. Combined with Lumitec’s Poco digital lighting controller, each component of a vessel’s systems is enhanced to provide added security, convenience, and entertainment,” said Chris Fulmer, President of Lumitec Inc.This collaboration between XPlora Yachts and Lumitec highlights how boat builders can deliver unrivaled lighting solutions for their customers at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.PICASO solutions carry official certifications from international standards bodies including: Lloyd’s Register, DNVGL, ABS, BV, KR, NK, KR, RINA, PRS, CE, and UL.About XPlora YachtsXPlora Yachts builds luxury yachts that combine sophistication and simplicity of operation. Designed specifically for the market of boaters who thirst for the ability to explore remote coastlines and remain away from shore for extended periods, XPlora Yachts are designed and built in the USA. For additional information, email info@xplorayachts.comAbout LumitecHeadquartered in Delray Beach, FL, Lumitec is an engineering and manufacturing firm solely focused on the conceptualization, development, and manufacture of high-quality, extreme environment LED lighting. Lumitec LED fixtures are designed with in-depth knowledge and understanding of the lights' true expected life and use, combining cohesive functionality and style to guarantee superior, long-lasting products. Lumitec proudly conducts product design, testing, and manufacturing at its R&D headquarter offices in Florida. For more information on Lumitec products visit lumiteclighting.com Contact Information XPlora Yachts LLC

Stephen Wu

425-818-5005



xplorayachts.com

+1-425-922-2166



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from XPlora Yachts LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend