Press Releases Lewis Crow Press Release

Receive press releases from Lewis Crow: By Email RSS Feeds: Texas Author Lewis Crow Releases New Novel, “The Lone Captain,” Sequel to “The Nautilus Legacy”

In Lewis Crow’s “The Lone Captain,” the son of the legendary Captain Nemo continues his life story of following in his father’s footsteps by exploring the world’s oceans and helping the oppressed.

Arlington, TX, June 11, 2021 --(



Against a backdrop of Victorian-era political tensions and advances in science and technology, the Nautilus’ crew venture across the world’s oceans to further their twin missions of science and liberty by exploring shipwrecks, aiding the oppressed, and supporting freedom fighters. But everything changes for Nemo when a shocking naval crisis leads to confrontation with his most dangerous foe yet, a zealot whose actions could alter the international balance of power.



Author Lewis Crow is a life-long naval enthusiast and researcher who has been thrilled for as long as he can remember by stories true and fictional about ships and the crews who manned them. “The Lone Captain” is the second in a trilogy of books that lovingly refashions Verne’s iconic Nemo for a new generation of adventures.



Lewis lives in Texas with his family. Arlington, TX, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- “The Lone Captain” is a sequel to 2018’s “The Nautilus Legacy” and the second volume of The Nemo Chronicles. Inspired by the work of Jules Verne and written as a memoir, it will delight readers of the first volume as well as those new to the series.Against a backdrop of Victorian-era political tensions and advances in science and technology, the Nautilus’ crew venture across the world’s oceans to further their twin missions of science and liberty by exploring shipwrecks, aiding the oppressed, and supporting freedom fighters. But everything changes for Nemo when a shocking naval crisis leads to confrontation with his most dangerous foe yet, a zealot whose actions could alter the international balance of power.Author Lewis Crow is a life-long naval enthusiast and researcher who has been thrilled for as long as he can remember by stories true and fictional about ships and the crews who manned them. “The Lone Captain” is the second in a trilogy of books that lovingly refashions Verne’s iconic Nemo for a new generation of adventures.Lewis lives in Texas with his family. Contact Information Lewis Crow

817-792-3535



https://lrcrow.wixsite.com/nemo



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lewis Crow