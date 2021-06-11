Asphalt Paving Company in Minneapolis Launches New Website and Digital Marketing Campaign to Reach Local Property Owners

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Prospect Genius Press Release

A local team of paving contractors have partnered with a digital marketer and launched a new website to meet the internet usage demands of their target customers.

Their launch of a responsive website and digital marketing campaign is in line with recent data about internet usage in the U.S. According to a 2018 study by Deloitte, roughly 85% of American adults own a smartphone and use it an average of 52 times daily. Moreover, these same adults claimed that smartphones are their preferred way to search and browse online.



Therefore, a website that is easily accessible, readable, and attractive on smartphones is a necessity for any business. That is what a responsive website achieves. It automatically adjusts its display to fit the dimensions of a user’s device, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. Because a growing number of U.S. adults prefer to access the internet on mobile devices, responsive websites have become essential to meet their demands.



As a group of digital marketing professionals who are up to date on this and other internet usage trends, Prospect Genius focuses on responsive design when creating websites for local service providers like Asphalt Paving Pros.



A family-owned, third-generation paving company serving Minneapolis, Bloomington, and surrounding areas, Asphalt Paving Pros will harness its new website and associated marketing campaign to accomplish two goals: 1) to spotlight its selection of residential and commercial asphalt services, including driveway installation, sealcoating, and parking lot paving; and 2) to enhance its position in local searches so it will attract more local property owners seeking a qualified paving contractor.



“We know that folks in the Minneapolis area are mainly using their smartphones to find nearby asphalt contractors and to ask their social networks for recommendations,” says Matt Gallo, senior marketing specialist for Prospect Genius. He adds, “So, we wanted to meet people where they’re at, which meant not only building a site that would look nice on any phone or tablet, but also marketing them in such a way that they would be easier to find in local searches for things like, ‘driveway sealcoating’ and ‘pothole repair.’”



John Mesker

(651) 538-1616



www.asphalt-paving-pros.com



