Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

Receive press releases from ThrottleNet: By Email RSS Feeds: ThrottleNet Reveals 4 IT Compliance Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Ransomware, malware, and other cybersecurity issues are testing IT departments, many too busy to keep up with the latest regulations. Four common IT compliance mistakes should not be overlooked, ones that can be extremely costly to a business in the long run.

St. Louis, MO, June 11, 2021 --(



According to George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet President, ransomware, malware, and other cybersecurity issues are testing IT departments, many too busy to keep up with the latest regulations. He reveals four common IT compliance mistakes which should not be overlooked, ones that can be extremely costly to a business in the long run.



First, Rosenthal advises scheduling in regular IT audits. “IT departments can be busy, but far too many make the mistake of waiting for a regulatory audit before they take a close look at their policies and procedures. It is better to find any issues and fix them well in advance so a business is ready when a professional regulator comes calling.”



Secondly, Rosenthal said companies should analyze all pertinent business events that could have a negative impact on the business. “Customer complaints, laying off an employee, and missing documents may seem like small, independent issues individually, and can get overlooked. Yet they are all connected. This process is similar to looking for a fire when you see smoke. It helps ensure a business is not blindsided by various problems when a regulatory officer shows up at the company door.”



A third tip is to avoid using online templates for compliance purposes. “Customized compliance policies are crucial, especially as your business grows. Consulting an advisor skilled in creating these policies should be mandatory. In addition, any template-based procedures or policies need to be closely scrutinized to ensure they actually work for your company. Either way, they should be reviewed and updated regularly as needs change.”



Rosenthal also urges businesses to recognize the impact of IT compliance on business valuation. “Business owners planning for their company to be sold or acquired, should not overlook the connection between compliance problems and business value. While it may be forgotten during early negotiations, any due diligence process is sure to reveal compliance issues. They can have a far-reaching impact on the valuation of your business and your ability to sell it.”



About ThrottleNet, Inc.

ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. In fact, ThrottleNet has received over 183 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. We also put a lot into our core technology divisions to address the business needs for a managed network and managed cloud. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com. St. Louis, MO, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ThrottleNet, a fast-growing St. Louis IT and cybersecurity firm, said emerging data security and privacy laws associated with GDPR and CCPA, are beginning to make an impact on a global scale. This is forcing many businesses to closely scrutinize their IT processes and ensure they are compliant.According to George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet President, ransomware, malware, and other cybersecurity issues are testing IT departments, many too busy to keep up with the latest regulations. He reveals four common IT compliance mistakes which should not be overlooked, ones that can be extremely costly to a business in the long run.First, Rosenthal advises scheduling in regular IT audits. “IT departments can be busy, but far too many make the mistake of waiting for a regulatory audit before they take a close look at their policies and procedures. It is better to find any issues and fix them well in advance so a business is ready when a professional regulator comes calling.”Secondly, Rosenthal said companies should analyze all pertinent business events that could have a negative impact on the business. “Customer complaints, laying off an employee, and missing documents may seem like small, independent issues individually, and can get overlooked. Yet they are all connected. This process is similar to looking for a fire when you see smoke. It helps ensure a business is not blindsided by various problems when a regulatory officer shows up at the company door.”A third tip is to avoid using online templates for compliance purposes. “Customized compliance policies are crucial, especially as your business grows. Consulting an advisor skilled in creating these policies should be mandatory. In addition, any template-based procedures or policies need to be closely scrutinized to ensure they actually work for your company. Either way, they should be reviewed and updated regularly as needs change.”Rosenthal also urges businesses to recognize the impact of IT compliance on business valuation. “Business owners planning for their company to be sold or acquired, should not overlook the connection between compliance problems and business value. While it may be forgotten during early negotiations, any due diligence process is sure to reveal compliance issues. They can have a far-reaching impact on the valuation of your business and your ability to sell it.”About ThrottleNet, Inc.ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. In fact, ThrottleNet has received over 183 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. We also put a lot into our core technology divisions to address the business needs for a managed network and managed cloud. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com. Contact Information ThrottleNet

George Rosenthal

314-820-0383



throttlenet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ThrottleNet Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend