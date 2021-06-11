Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rezolve.ai Press Release

Receive press releases from Rezolve.ai: By Email RSS Feeds: Rezolve.ai Introduces New Features for Its Microsoft Teams Enterprise Service Management Platform

San Ramon, CA, June 11, 2021 --



“We are proud to introduce several key advanced features in our platform in this release,” said Saurabh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve.ai. “Notable among these are out-of-the-box triaging skills, multidepartment knowledge management, an AI-powered microlearning system, a six-layer-deep taxonomy, and AI-powered enterprise and email search via Microsoft Teams.”



Rezolve.ai provides its Teams-based conversational service desk and knowledge automation platform for IT and human resources (HR) departments, as well as other employee-facing functions. Rezolve.ai is a highly configurable software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise service management platform that allows enterprises to automate level 1 and 2 support across functions. Organizations can add knowledge, tasks, and process automations quicky from within the platform. Adopting Rezolve.ai can lead to the automation of 45 percent of employee requests, on average.



The rapid adoption of Teams provides an opportunity to add continuous employee support, engagement, and learning capabilities to the virtual workspace’s collaboration features. The enterprise service management approach integrates service desk, knowledge management, and automation.



“We believe that the future platform of enterprise innovation is Microsoft Teams, and that the future of employee support on Teams is Rezolve.ai. Our path-breaking SaaS product provides employees with ‘auto-resolutions’ for their day-to-day issues,” said Manish Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Rezolve.ai. “Apart from improving employee productivity, our platform also reduces the pressure on support teams by automating response to repetitive questions and tasks.”



Rezolve.ai has seen a surge in interest since 2020 as enterprises seek better ways to engage with and support remote workers. Enterprises are seeking to provide a single support interface with easy automation potential to replace the traditional fragmented service desk approach.



“Enterprise Service Management is a critical part of our new digital workplaces, and we’re glad that our partner Rezolve.ai has addressed this market need via Microsoft Teams. We’re pleased to see Rezolve.ai continuing to push the innovation boundaries,” said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft.



About Rezolve.ai and Actionable Science

Rezolve.ai is a platform created by Actionable Science Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area SaaS company dedicated to making it easy for businesses to leverage artificial intelligence to improve productivity, increase employee satisfaction, and lower costs. Actionable Science creates enterprise-quality, AI-based solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure, and is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network that has received SOC 2 certification and is in compliance with GDPR and HIPAA standards.



