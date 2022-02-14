EBizCharge Named Second Best Online Payment Platform Company by topcreditcardprocessors.com for February 2022
The independent authority on merchant services vendors, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has announced EBizCharge as the second best top-rated Online Payment Platform company for the month of February 2022.
Naples, FL, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- topcreditcardprocessors.com, the independent authority on merchant services vendors, has announced EBizCharge as the second best top-rated payment platform firm for the month of February 2022. Featured Companies in the rankings have shown their ability to consistently provide exceptional online payment platform services for their clientele. Thousands of online payment platform companies offer merchant services which provide positive solutions, the rankings highlight those who have been found to most consistently offer the best solutions for their customers.
Each of the companies included in the rankings are put through a meticulous evaluation process created by an internal research team based on research dating back to 2002. A set of evaluation criteria are used to benchmark and compare each of the top competing credit card processing companies within the space across a set of five areas of evaluation. These five areas of evaluation include Competitiveness, Reliability, Efficiency, Variance and Customer Support. Scoring is updated each month based on the latest developments within the merchant services space and how different vendors adapt to changes within industry.
In addition to the benchmarking and comparison phases, client reviews and testimonials are also used to verify the claims of merchant service and online payment platform companies competing within the rankings. Merchant services vendor’s clients are often encouraged to leave a review on the vendor's profile to detail their experiences with their selected processing agency. Many buyers will also connect with the topcreditcardprocessors.com independent research team directly to voice their opinions or highlight a specific instance where they feel the vendor went above and beyond for them.
Based on the research conducted by the independent research team and client reception EBizCharge has been named the second best top performing online payment platform company for February 2022. Those looking for a consistent and exceptional Online Payment Platform company should consider EBizCharge.
To view the complete rankings of the best Online Payment Platform companies visit:
https://www.topcreditcardprocessors.com/rankings-of-best-payment-platforms
About topcreditcardprocessors.com
topcreditcardprocessors.com is an online provider of independent reviews and ratings. The ratings of the best credit card processing companies are released monthly to assist businesses in connecting with servicing companies which offer a history of effective solutions. Thousands of credit card processing companies are put to the test while only the absolute best companies are highlighted in the ratings.
Contact
Marc Stephens
800-874-2458
https://www.topcreditcardprocessors.com/
