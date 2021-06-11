Fastyle App Introduces Mentor Function to Provide Science-Based Guide to a Different Eating Pattern, Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is currently one of the world’s most popular health and fitness trends. Many studies show that it has powerful effects on developing a healthy circulation that speeds up metabolism and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Fastyle also provides pro tips, fasting hacks, expert guidance, and in-the-moment motivation are available on Fastyle that is continually updated with in-depth articles, videos and audio segments to fuel intermittent fasting plans. And Fastyle app demonstrates its versatility by including the following functionality.



• Professional record settings, you can record your daily weight, exercise, sleep, mood, water consumption and time

• A variety of fasting plans to choose

• Complete analysis of fasting data



“Intermittent fasting has been very popular in the health and fitness community,” says Eve Wilson, Marketing Director at Fastyle. “And we want to expand this easy and effective method of health-promoting and self-caring to more people in need.”



“Weight loss might be the most common reason for people to try intermittent fasting as the creative eating pattern leads to reduction in calorie intake, as well as changes hormone levels to facilitate weight loss. Additionally, it can have powerful benefits for the health of your body and brain, and even help you live longer and find inner peace,” Eve added.



For more information about how to benefit from intermittent fasting and Fastyle app, please visit https://www.fastyle.me/ .



About Fastyle

