New York SEO Company Leading the Charge as More Small Businesses in NYC Prepare to Reopen

Into this foray have come companies like Profit Labs, a NY-based full-service New York SEO agency offering affordable search engine optimization services for local, national and ecommerce clients - and which has been putting its efforts, as of late, towards helping small companies get back on their feet in the wake of the pandemic. According to New York City government officials, the metropolis has recorded 6.3 million vaccinations amidst a population of approximately 8.3 million, an effort that is contributing to the reopening process.



"With stores and businesses ready to open once again and city officials confident that they can get life back to the normal level it was prior to the pandemic, Profit Labs is doing our part to make sure this will be the summer of New York City," explains Ron Tsantker, CEO of Profit Labs. "Whether it's amazing cultural activities returning or a plethora of small businesses redirecting their marketing budgets to reopening efforts, The Big Apple is poised to spring back better than ever, a reflection of this population's unwavering desire to live again."



On April 23, Mayor de Blasio, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Jonnel Doris announced that over $155 million will be allocated for small business recovery and job training in emerging markets in New York City's Exclusive Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Since the beginning of the pandemic, SBS launched 28 initiatives to help small businesses and job-seekers stay resilient, a tactic that encompassed a hotline which has helped over 57,000 callers and resources connecting 5,000 businesses to over $142 million in funding.



Through the city's Fair Share: PPP program, some 4,174 businesses received assistance in applying for $294 million in PPP; the Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Plan is expected to reach 40,000 businesses across the five boroughs.



"Small businesses knit New York City together - and we were hit hard last year, even as Wall Street saw record profits," adds Tsantker. "These companies, many of which are clients of Profit Labs, are the backbone of NYC's economy, their survival imperative to the city's future, and as we continue on our journey to recovery, it is critical that we make small businesses the core focus of relief efforts.



"To this end, Profit Labs has been working overtime to assist our NYC-based clients with their reopening efforts from a digital marketing perspective."



Profit Labs remains a leading New York City based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agency comprised of certified SEO professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources required to launch carefully-calculated, profit-driven, traffic-building SEO campaigns that cut through the "noise" and mine Google for leads, calls and sales - all with top-of-page organic search engine rankings.



Contact Info:



Name: Ron Tsantker

Organization: Profit Labs™ New York SEO & PPC Management Services - NYC NY USA

Address: 30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004

Phone: (800) 603-9214

