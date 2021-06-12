Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Camps International Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Camps International Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Camps International's Real World Studies Programme Wins Innovation Award

Camps International, an award-winning school expedition provider offering educational and impactful trips in Africa, Asia and Latin America, are delighted to announce the ongoing success of their Real World Studies programme (blended learning programme), which has recently won the GoAbroad Online Programming Innovation Winner 2021.

Ringwood, United Kingdom, June 12, 2021 --(



The GoAbroad Innovation awards acknowledge institutions, organizations, and individuals moving the field forward. Camps International’s Real World Studies was selected the winner by the Innovation Awards Academy, a group of leaders in the field of international education. The announcement was made on the 3rd June 2021, at GoAbroad’s virtual evening reception at the annual NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference.



The blended learning programme was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide the opportunity for students, teachers and Camps International partner communities to connect through digital experiential learning.



“This award highlights the fabulous dedication from the team and how they embraced innovation in the face of adversity. Through all the challenges faced, they put an exceptional programme in place with the main goal of continuing to provide educational experiences that help teachers inspire and empower the next generation of global citizens, while physical travel was disappointedly put on hold,” explains, Stuart Rees Jones, CEO, Camps International.



Throughout 2020 and 2021, Real World Studies has connected more than 2000 students in 52 schools to our permanent staff in Kenya, Tanzania, Borneo, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Peru. Using over 150 learning resources, Camps International have worked with schools around the globe including the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, South Africa and Mexico.



Damian Scott-Masson, Regional Director Latin America, Camps International, comments, “We are delighted with the success and latest award for Real World Studies. The collaboration between educators and our experts in-country has helped us put a valuable blended learning programme in place, linked to global issues and the UN Sustainability Development Goals.”



“The real heart of the programme lies with our Connect with Camps calls (live video sessions). It is fantastic to see the interaction between students, teachers and our local in-country staff as they discuss globally significant issues and find out more about the challenges and successes of particular countries facing these problems,” concludes Damian.



The growing library of educational resources are free to use and link to global curriculums. They are structured in such a way that they can be used either as a coherent programme of learning in themselves, or as a means of developing knowledge before future travel.



In summary, Real World Studies:

· - Provides opportunities to "Connect with Camps," connecting with in-country staff via live video calls.

· - Links to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

· - Uses the Design Thinking methodology, with content developed by educators.

· - Uses interactive, evidence-based materials that link to their on-going projects.

· - Uses materials in both English and Spanish, with the "Connect with Camps" meetings in either language.

· - Supports educators working within US, UK, Australian and IB curricula.

· - Is a flexible programme, often involving a sequence of on-line connections.

· - Engages students in decision making and project management exercises.



To sign up, visit www.campsinternational.com/real-world-studies



About Real World Studies

Camps International’s Real World Studies (www.campsinternational.com/real-world-studies) is an online educational programme linking students in their classrooms to real world projects in rural communities around the world. Our aim is to help teachers inspire and empower the next generation of global citizens.



About Camps International Group Limited

Camps International (www.campsinternational.com) offer life-changing, ethical experiential travel in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Since 2002, we have been working in partnership with rural communities to help them overcome the daily challenges they are facing through our sustainable community, wildlife and environmental initiatives. Over 30,000 people have travelled with us, completing more than 350 sustainable projects and helping to change the lives of over 120,000 people. Ringwood, United Kingdom, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Camps International, an award-winning school expedition provider offering educational and impactful trips in Africa, Asia and Latin America, are delighted to announce the ongoing success of their Real World Studies programme, which has recently won the GoAbroad Online Programming Innovation Winner 2021.The GoAbroad Innovation awards acknowledge institutions, organizations, and individuals moving the field forward. Camps International’s Real World Studies was selected the winner by the Innovation Awards Academy, a group of leaders in the field of international education. The announcement was made on the 3rd June 2021, at GoAbroad’s virtual evening reception at the annual NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference.The blended learning programme was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide the opportunity for students, teachers and Camps International partner communities to connect through digital experiential learning.“This award highlights the fabulous dedication from the team and how they embraced innovation in the face of adversity. Through all the challenges faced, they put an exceptional programme in place with the main goal of continuing to provide educational experiences that help teachers inspire and empower the next generation of global citizens, while physical travel was disappointedly put on hold,” explains, Stuart Rees Jones, CEO, Camps International.Throughout 2020 and 2021, Real World Studies has connected more than 2000 students in 52 schools to our permanent staff in Kenya, Tanzania, Borneo, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Peru. Using over 150 learning resources, Camps International have worked with schools around the globe including the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, South Africa and Mexico.Damian Scott-Masson, Regional Director Latin America, Camps International, comments, “We are delighted with the success and latest award for Real World Studies. The collaboration between educators and our experts in-country has helped us put a valuable blended learning programme in place, linked to global issues and the UN Sustainability Development Goals.”“The real heart of the programme lies with our Connect with Camps calls (live video sessions). It is fantastic to see the interaction between students, teachers and our local in-country staff as they discuss globally significant issues and find out more about the challenges and successes of particular countries facing these problems,” concludes Damian.The growing library of educational resources are free to use and link to global curriculums. They are structured in such a way that they can be used either as a coherent programme of learning in themselves, or as a means of developing knowledge before future travel.In summary, Real World Studies:· - Provides opportunities to "Connect with Camps," connecting with in-country staff via live video calls.· - Links to UN Sustainable Development Goals.· - Uses the Design Thinking methodology, with content developed by educators.· - Uses interactive, evidence-based materials that link to their on-going projects.· - Uses materials in both English and Spanish, with the "Connect with Camps" meetings in either language.· - Supports educators working within US, UK, Australian and IB curricula.· - Is a flexible programme, often involving a sequence of on-line connections.· - Engages students in decision making and project management exercises.To sign up, visit www.campsinternational.com/real-world-studiesAbout Real World StudiesCamps International’s Real World Studies (www.campsinternational.com/real-world-studies) is an online educational programme linking students in their classrooms to real world projects in rural communities around the world. Our aim is to help teachers inspire and empower the next generation of global citizens.About Camps International Group LimitedCamps International (www.campsinternational.com) offer life-changing, ethical experiential travel in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Since 2002, we have been working in partnership with rural communities to help them overcome the daily challenges they are facing through our sustainable community, wildlife and environmental initiatives. Over 30,000 people have travelled with us, completing more than 350 sustainable projects and helping to change the lives of over 120,000 people. Contact Information Camps International Limited

Nicole Maddock

+44 (0) 1425 485390



www.campsinternational.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Camps International Limited Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend