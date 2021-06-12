Kyriba Expands Footprint in South African Countries with Digiata Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digiata Press Release

Brings Treasury, Payments and Enterprise Liquidity Management Solutions to Sub-Saharan African Region; Expands and Enhances Localized Services and Support

Johannesburg, South Africa, June 12, 2021



Through this partnership, Sub-Saharan businesses will have access to one of the most innovative and comprehensive Enterprise Liquidity Management platforms on the market, enabling a “liquidity-centric” approach to help Corporates actively manage their cash and liquidity and make more accurate and faster decisions through insight analysis. The platform is comprised of four major award-winning Enterprise Liquidity Management solutions:



- Treasury to achieve 100% cash visibility and liquidity performance

- Payments for the secure movement of global liquidity

- Risk Management to manage financial risk

- Working Capital to optimize liquidity



“With 20 years of integration, automation, migration, payment and reconciliation experience, Digiata is ideally positioned to expand Kyriba's footprint in the South African market, as well as the Sub-Saharan African region,” said Dawie de Klerk, Managing Director of Digiata. “As a Kyriba partner, the company will now be able to deliver mission-critical capabilities for treasury and risk management, payments and working capital solutions.”



Sub-Saharan companies will benefit from direct access to Kyriba's Enterprise Liquidity Management Platform and regionalized consulting and integration services provided by Digiata. Digiata’s regional support, including needs analysis, project design and implementation support to manage liquidity, will help to unlock the full value of Kyriba’s innovative digital platform.



“More than 2,000 clients worldwide already rely on Kyriba to get 100% cash visibility, better manage FX losses, reduce fraud and make better, faster decisions through improved insight and analytics. CFOs and treasurers can now look forward to building new relationships with a local Kyriba partner who understands their business environment,” said de Klerk.



“We are excited to partner with Digiata, a leader in IT implementation and expert in the financial services industry covering South African markets,” said Nik Romano, Head of EMEA Emerging Markets at Kyriba. The partnership enables us to blend our international solutions with native expertise to facilitate real change and growth for companies in South-African and Sub-Saharan markets. We are proud to contribute to equipping these companies with modern digital tools to propel new value creation through enterprise-wide liquidity management. This partnership is also an important step in Kyriba's development, and will contribute to our growth in this rapidly expanding market.”



About Kyriba

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 25 percent of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba’s pioneering Connectivity as a Service platform integrates internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.



About Digiata

Digiata offers end-to-end solutions that cover a wide spectrum of business processes conducted in the financial services industry, including process automation, complex integration, payments and reconciliation, data analytics and customer experience. Digiata works with mission-critical, high-volume transaction platforms and systems for some of the leading banks and investment managers across sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, combining market-leading software with industry innovation to solve specific business challenges for its clients. Digiata provides the perfect balance between a solution customised to business challenges and environment, plus the speed of implementation and agility of a team of experts who have a powerful toolset to draw on.



Kobus Oosthuyzen

+27 11 250 6800



www.digiata.com

https://service.digiata.com/kyriba



