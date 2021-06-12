Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Modern Campus Press Release

Modern Campus Acquires Leading Academic Catalog and Curriculum Management Provider DIGARC

Combination Empowers Colleges and Universities to Solve Two of the Biggest Challenges Faced Today: Attracting and Converting Students, and Creating a Personalized, Engaging Pathway to On-Time Graduation

Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2021



Founded in 2001, DIGARC is committed to aiding higher education institutions to engage students through the power of a connected, integrated curriculum. Today, its catalog management software solutions are used by nearly 800 higher education institutions. DIGARC enhances the student experience, helping them better navigate degree planning, and ultimately improve retention and graduation rates.



Modern Campus will integrate its award-winning web experience platform and personalization engine with DIGARC’s comprehensive course curriculum management software. Together, they will empower higher education institutions to solve two of the biggest challenges they face today: attracting and converting prospective students, and creating a highly personalized and engaging pathway to on-time graduation. In most institutions today, accessing the course catalog – typically the first stop for prospective students after the homepage – requires navigating an often-cumbersome menu structure. Likewise, current students often struggle to set a path to successful program completion. With DIGARC, Modern Campus Omni CMS and Personalization by Modern Campus, higher education institutions can enable a modern student catalog experience with personalized content, pathways and recommendations.



“There’s never been a more exciting time in higher education. The modern learner is a savvy consumer and their expectations of higher education institutions have changed. They expect a highly personalized, Netflix-like experience. They’re primarily focused on maximizing the return on one of the most important and largest investments they’ll make – their post-secondary education,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “For colleges and universities experiencing decreased enrollment, they need every advantage available to attract, engage and graduate the modern learner on time. The combination of DIGARC and Modern Campus helps deliver this, combining a highly personalized web experience with world-class catalog navigation.”



Combined with DIGARC, Modern Campus offers what no other provider can: a platform to both attract prospective students with high conversion and give them the critical tools needed to enroll and engage with their higher education institution:



· Modern Campus Modern Learner Engagement Platform, including Omni CMS and Destiny One: Purpose-built solutions for main campus and continuing education teams to attract, enroll and engage traditional and non-traditional learners with massively personalized web experiences, backed by award-winning support.

· DIGARC Connected Curriculum, including Acalog, Curriculog, Section, Register and Explore: The system of record for catalog and curriculum data, enabling automated workflow management, curriculum approval, catalog publication, schedule planning, class registration and student pathway exploration.



This transaction marks the second acquisition by Modern Campus in 2021; the company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in March.



“This is a perfect next step in DIGARC’s evolution and our ‘Connected Curriculum’ strategy. Since its founding, DIGARC has supported student recruitment and retention by engaging students via a powerful, connected, integrated curriculum,” said Richard Becker, chief executive officer at DIGARC. “Together with Modern Campus, we’ll be able to deepen relationships with our higher education partners and extend our ability to improve user experience, establish a single source of truth across campuses and support student recruitment and retention.”



“This acquisition is great news for customers of Modern Campus and DIGARC,” said Stephen Rice, principal at The Riverside Company. “It’s clear higher education institutions are facing massive transformation, and need technology partners to help them accelerate and succeed. The Riverside Company is thrilled to play a role in making it happen, and we look forward to continued innovation and customer success.”



DIGARC employees will join Modern Campus, forming a higher education powerhouse of exceptional industry talent. Brian Kibby will remain CEO of Modern Campus.



About Modern Campus

Modern Campus, the innovator driving Omni CMS and Destiny One, empowers higher education institutions to thrive when radical change is required to successfully respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and even school closures.



Powered by the industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, presidents and provosts can create pathways for lifelong learning, while marketing and IT leaders can deliver Amazon-like personalization and instant fulfillment. Award-winning products and average annual revenue growth of 19% for its 550+ higher education customers have earned Modern Campus a 98% retention rate and a reputation for customer obsession.



Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About DIGARC

DIGARC is the leading provider of higher education software technology and services, providing a unified platform that helps educators engage students through the power of Connected Curriculum™.



Serving nearly 800 institutions of higher education, the DIGARC portfolio is designed to offer curriculum management, student scheduling, administrative schedule planning and student academic pathway exploration, enabling engagement between educators, administrators and students.



DIGARC is based in Central Florida with offices in Orlando and Lakeland. For more information about DIGARC, visit www.digarc.com or call 866-328-9012.



PR Contact

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



moderncampus.com



