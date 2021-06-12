Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers Announces New Home Sites Available at Its North Hill Community in Thornton

Thornton, CO, June 12, 2021 --(



The resort-style lifestyle offered at the Toll Brothers North Hill community is centered around the 6,500-sq-ft. clubhouse, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, beach-entry swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor fire pit, and an indoor event area complete with kitchen. The community also boasts a nine-acre community park with playgrounds, basketball courts, multi-use sports field, and hard surface trails for walking and biking.



“We are excited to release a new phase in The Point Collection at North Hill, including 21 oversized home sites that will be attractive to many home buyers,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Six of the home sites have the option for a garden-level basement.”



The community of North Hill consists of 362 homes in two home design collections, The Overlook and The Point. Home buyers can choose from two-story home designs as well as ranch style homes ranging from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet. The up-and-coming location near 144th Street and Holly is convenient to I-25 and E470.



Homes in North Hill begin in the low $500,000s. The sales center and three model homes are located at 14133 Kearney Loop in Thornton, and are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-907-1922.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Thornton, CO, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, recently announced the release of new oversized homes sites available now at its popular North Hill community in Thornton.The resort-style lifestyle offered at the Toll Brothers North Hill community is centered around the 6,500-sq-ft. clubhouse, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, beach-entry swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor fire pit, and an indoor event area complete with kitchen. The community also boasts a nine-acre community park with playgrounds, basketball courts, multi-use sports field, and hard surface trails for walking and biking.“We are excited to release a new phase in The Point Collection at North Hill, including 21 oversized home sites that will be attractive to many home buyers,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Six of the home sites have the option for a garden-level basement.”The community of North Hill consists of 362 homes in two home design collections, The Overlook and The Point. Home buyers can choose from two-story home designs as well as ranch style homes ranging from 1,800 to 4,000 square feet. The up-and-coming location near 144th Street and Holly is convenient to I-25 and E470.Homes in North Hill begin in the low $500,000s. The sales center and three model homes are located at 14133 Kearney Loop in Thornton, and are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-907-1922.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado