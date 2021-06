Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

Receive press releases from The Way to Happiness: By Email RSS Feeds: The Way to Happiness Association Spreads Seeds of Hope Online

The Way to Happiness Association observed World Environment Day with special virtual messages.

Nashville, TN, June 12, 2021 --(



That is why The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) wants people to become more aware and seek out solutions to help the environment. TWTH-TN was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, and reminded us on World Environment Day to safeguard and improve our environments with virtual messages on this theme.



World Environment Day occurs each year on the fifth of June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year the theme was Ecosystem Restoration.



The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”



According to unep.org, World Environment Day “…has grown to be a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”



The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org. Nashville, TN, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Each year 1.2 trillion gallons of untreated sewage, stormwater, and industrial waste are dumped into US water, according to Neil B. Chambers in his report "How Infastructure Makes Water Work for Us." And the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has estimated that 30% of Tennessee’s streams are of such poor water quality that they can’t support healthy fish and aquatic wildlife, and nearly 40% are not fit for human recreation.That is why The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) wants people to become more aware and seek out solutions to help the environment. TWTH-TN was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, and reminded us on World Environment Day to safeguard and improve our environments with virtual messages on this theme.World Environment Day occurs each year on the fifth of June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year the theme was Ecosystem Restoration.The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”According to unep.org, World Environment Day “…has grown to be a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org. Contact Information The Way to Happiness

Chris Blythe

615-453-8984



www.twthtn.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Way to Happiness