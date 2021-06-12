Venvi Art Gallery: Post-Pandemic Art Market Landscape

Out of necessity, many artists and gallerists have found new and creative ways to sell artwork online. An ongoing survey featured on NPR says 95% of artists have experienced loss because of the pandemic. Brinda Pamulapati and Veernag Pamulapati, owners of Venvi Art Gallery located on the East side of Capital Circle at 2901 E. Park Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida have been working hard on enhancing their new website, which allows users to buy artwork from the comfort of their home.

Navigating to VenviArtGallery.com and clicking on the any of the Current Shows, allows viewers to see installation views, detailed photographs of each artwork, and purchase directly from the show itself. The website now allows search for artworks by size, artist, and price. So, if you are looking for a specific piece to fit between your bookshelf and the bay window, using their website’s “Find Artwork” function is perfect for you.



Gallery assistant, Serena Corson, takes care of the physical gallery, promotions, interviews, and content creation. Brinda oversees art curation, gallery events, operations and has her artwork featured in the gallery’s backroom along with other gallery artists. Venvi Art Gallery features original fine art by established artists keeping its focus on local artists. They have been open for five years, and like most art institutions, had to figure out creative ways to keep the public satisfied and connected to the art world. Be sure to check out their website if you have not already and stop by their gallery Wednesdays through Sundays, 12:30-5:30pm.



