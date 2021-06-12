Press Releases C&C Financial Advisory Press Release

Receive press releases from C&C Financial Advisory: By Email RSS Feeds: C&C Financial Group, LLC Launches “Open Access” Financial Planning Firm in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX, June 12, 2021 --(



“We think of ourselves as a thinking partner for our clients as we help them fortify their financial lives. We focus on the things we can control much more than the stock market or the economy,” said Cherie Church, Managing Director, of the fee-only firm, C&C Financial Advisory.



Beyond Investments – The True Value



Financial Planning is often mistaken for investment management service or wealth management. In practice, investment management is merely a component of financial planning. Done well, financial planning integrates the other aspects of your life that could impact your money.



“We take a conservative approach to investing and our clients value the peace of mind it brings, particularly during market turmoil,” adds Church, who switched from Wall Street to Main Street to find personal fulfilment at C&C Financial.



“Our clients appreciate the full spectrum financial attention they receive from us – often times, we touch on topics couples had not really discussed before,” said Claire Tisch, Senior Planner at the Firm.



C&C Financial Advisory is a fee-only financial planning firm located in Montrose, Houston. The firm offers project-based planning designed to address immediate concerns and offers ongoing comprehensive financial planning for discerning clients. The firm does not have a minimum asset requirement, and charges a flat fee based on the planning services required. To learn more visit: cnc-financial.com



For more information, press only:

Attn:

Media Relations

inquiry@cnc-financial.com Houston, TX, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today at the launch Event, C&C Financial Advisory announced the firm’s focus on working with individuals and families who value financial security over promises of “quick riches.”“We think of ourselves as a thinking partner for our clients as we help them fortify their financial lives. We focus on the things we can control much more than the stock market or the economy,” said Cherie Church, Managing Director, of the fee-only firm, C&C Financial Advisory.Beyond Investments – The True ValueFinancial Planning is often mistaken for investment management service or wealth management. In practice, investment management is merely a component of financial planning. Done well, financial planning integrates the other aspects of your life that could impact your money.“We take a conservative approach to investing and our clients value the peace of mind it brings, particularly during market turmoil,” adds Church, who switched from Wall Street to Main Street to find personal fulfilment at C&C Financial.“Our clients appreciate the full spectrum financial attention they receive from us – often times, we touch on topics couples had not really discussed before,” said Claire Tisch, Senior Planner at the Firm.C&C Financial Advisory is a fee-only financial planning firm located in Montrose, Houston. The firm offers project-based planning designed to address immediate concerns and offers ongoing comprehensive financial planning for discerning clients. The firm does not have a minimum asset requirement, and charges a flat fee based on the planning services required. To learn more visit: cnc-financial.comFor more information, press only:Attn:Media Relationsinquiry@cnc-financial.com Contact Information C&C Financial Advisory

Claire Tisch

713-730-9633



https://cnc-financial.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from C&C Financial Advisory