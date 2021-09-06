A Record-Breaking Night of Live Book Reading at The Book Slam on Clubhouse Stage
8 authors transformed a social networking platform known typically for stimulating unprecedented business connections into a performance art arena unlike anything previously experienced on a virtual stage.
Atlanta, GA, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It was a night to remember; June 8, 2021, was the inaugural evening for The Book Slam on Clubhouse. Eight authors (authors Teaira Curry and Dannaye Carter were unable to attend) stepped onto the stage of The Book Slam on Clubhouse and created a virtual performance environment that made every attendee feel as if they were suddenly inside of a dimly lit, smoke-filled, artsy venue somewhere in midtown Manhattan. The night was consumed by seven powerful women authors. Miami-based Eric Kelly, author of "The Dark Side of South Beach," was the lone male reader. Together, these 8 authors transformed a social networking platform known typically for stimulating unprecedented business connections into a performance art arena unlike anything previously experienced on a virtual stage. The Book Slam on Clubhouse symbolized the essence of the power and opportunity residing on today’s Internet, while the authors brought deeper context and real life to their professional works through each reading.
The hosts for the night were N. D. “Indy” Brennan and Tenika Deshawn. N. D. "Indy" Brennan is the author of "The Top 51 Business Hacks for 2021" and the scandalous antithetical history tale "Reciprocal, America’s History: The Saddest Story Never Told." He is also the live event coordinator and senior digital marketing director for MADDCity.Live, the live streaming app and sponsor. Tenika Deshawn is the C.E.O. of the Pittsburgh-based Lady Carpenter Corporation and Black Diamond Renovations. Through the evening, the two jovially escorted each author to the virtual stage as they prepared to breathe physicality into their works through voice.
The night began with a reading from the captivating Janay Harden, author of the young adult novel "Hey, Brown Girl." Mrs. Harden was the perfect candidate to lay the groundwork for a magical evening. She was then followed up by Monica Walters, author of a series of books including "8 Seconds to Love" and "Fall Knee-Deep In It," and Nebraska newbie Nicole Browder, who read a piece she is preparing for release. The flow of the night was riveting. But then the incomparable Alicia Nicole unleashed a spoken word excerpt of "Where Do Black Girls Go To Cry?" Withstanding the talent of the night’s collection of formidable authors, there was not a dry eye in the room once Alicia Nicole stopped reading. Her performance of "Where Do Black Girls Go To Cry" stimulated one of the most emotional moments of the evening. Audience members anxiously requested access to the stage to speak on the experience of her reading.
But the night was not close to being over. Following Alicia Nicole was the second Nicole of the evening, author Latoya Nicole. Latoya Nicole presented an Interlude titled, "Love Expectations." She dedicated her evening to her father who had recently passed. This reading was provocative in its profoundness. By the time Latoya concluded, the audience was bustling with anticipation for whatever was to follow. The night elevated to a place that no virtual book reading room had ever witnessed, and there still were three authors remaining.
One after one, each author performed a breathtaking feat within their presentation of their written works. Author Eric Kelly, who had spent ten years inside of a federal prison, performed an excerpt from his "The Dark Side of South Beach" book series. The remarkable Autumn P. Prather performed an excerpt from her latest novel, "Preparing A Fruitful Harvest." But then closing the night was urban romance novelist T. L. Blakely, author of "A Nashville Love Tale."
T. L. Blakely’s reading was the perfect book to close out this incredible night. T. L. Blakely introduced a writing genre that is relatively new to mainstream publishing. It was stimulating, ethnic and soul-stirring. It was provocative and literal. But it also displayed a range in live book reading performance art that was unprecedented to mainstream. Moreover, it brought an sensuous sensibility that consequently helped to heighten the remarkability of the evening. In the end, the guest speakers and the audience praised the young author for her courage and extraordinary writing style.
The night took the audience on a journey from intrigue to suffering to passion. It possessed all of the makings of an award-winning evening, and the line is long for audience members signing up to attend the next Book Slam on Clubhouse.
The Book Slam on Clubhouse appears to be on its way to becoming a Tuesday night staple for Clubhouse members. If you were not able to attend the first, be sure not to miss the next.
The Book Slam on Clubhouse is sponsored by MADDCity.Live and hosted by N. D. “Indy” Brennan and Tenika Deshawn, owner and C.E.O. of Pittsburgh based Lady Carpenter Corporation. For more information, direct message Mr. Brennan on Instagram @ndbrennanauthor.
The hosts for the night were N. D. “Indy” Brennan and Tenika Deshawn. N. D. "Indy" Brennan is the author of "The Top 51 Business Hacks for 2021" and the scandalous antithetical history tale "Reciprocal, America’s History: The Saddest Story Never Told." He is also the live event coordinator and senior digital marketing director for MADDCity.Live, the live streaming app and sponsor. Tenika Deshawn is the C.E.O. of the Pittsburgh-based Lady Carpenter Corporation and Black Diamond Renovations. Through the evening, the two jovially escorted each author to the virtual stage as they prepared to breathe physicality into their works through voice.
The night began with a reading from the captivating Janay Harden, author of the young adult novel "Hey, Brown Girl." Mrs. Harden was the perfect candidate to lay the groundwork for a magical evening. She was then followed up by Monica Walters, author of a series of books including "8 Seconds to Love" and "Fall Knee-Deep In It," and Nebraska newbie Nicole Browder, who read a piece she is preparing for release. The flow of the night was riveting. But then the incomparable Alicia Nicole unleashed a spoken word excerpt of "Where Do Black Girls Go To Cry?" Withstanding the talent of the night’s collection of formidable authors, there was not a dry eye in the room once Alicia Nicole stopped reading. Her performance of "Where Do Black Girls Go To Cry" stimulated one of the most emotional moments of the evening. Audience members anxiously requested access to the stage to speak on the experience of her reading.
But the night was not close to being over. Following Alicia Nicole was the second Nicole of the evening, author Latoya Nicole. Latoya Nicole presented an Interlude titled, "Love Expectations." She dedicated her evening to her father who had recently passed. This reading was provocative in its profoundness. By the time Latoya concluded, the audience was bustling with anticipation for whatever was to follow. The night elevated to a place that no virtual book reading room had ever witnessed, and there still were three authors remaining.
One after one, each author performed a breathtaking feat within their presentation of their written works. Author Eric Kelly, who had spent ten years inside of a federal prison, performed an excerpt from his "The Dark Side of South Beach" book series. The remarkable Autumn P. Prather performed an excerpt from her latest novel, "Preparing A Fruitful Harvest." But then closing the night was urban romance novelist T. L. Blakely, author of "A Nashville Love Tale."
T. L. Blakely’s reading was the perfect book to close out this incredible night. T. L. Blakely introduced a writing genre that is relatively new to mainstream publishing. It was stimulating, ethnic and soul-stirring. It was provocative and literal. But it also displayed a range in live book reading performance art that was unprecedented to mainstream. Moreover, it brought an sensuous sensibility that consequently helped to heighten the remarkability of the evening. In the end, the guest speakers and the audience praised the young author for her courage and extraordinary writing style.
The night took the audience on a journey from intrigue to suffering to passion. It possessed all of the makings of an award-winning evening, and the line is long for audience members signing up to attend the next Book Slam on Clubhouse.
The Book Slam on Clubhouse appears to be on its way to becoming a Tuesday night staple for Clubhouse members. If you were not able to attend the first, be sure not to miss the next.
The Book Slam on Clubhouse is sponsored by MADDCity.Live and hosted by N. D. “Indy” Brennan and Tenika Deshawn, owner and C.E.O. of Pittsburgh based Lady Carpenter Corporation. For more information, direct message Mr. Brennan on Instagram @ndbrennanauthor.
Contact
MADDCity.LiveContact
N.D. Brennan
470-488-6530
www.maddcity.live
N.D. Brennan
470-488-6530
www.maddcity.live
Categories