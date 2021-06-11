Alisha Liston Lashes Out at Unrealistic Social & Beauty Standards Through Music

For more information, contact Susan @ 949-922-5458 or susan@alishalistonmusic.com Orange County, CA, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alisha Liston releases Whose Definition, the 2nd song on her upcoming EP, to streaming media.Whose Definition is a fast-paced song that you will want to sing and dance to, about a very serious topic – unrealistic social and beauty standards. These standards often develop within us through our constant exposure to social media, and the rewards it provides.Often, we find ourselves striving to present the version of ourselves that gets us the most likes and the most followers. Our need for social approval can be addicting, and it can drive us toward unhealthy, even deadly behaviors.Whose Definition reminds us about the dangers of getting caught up in the vicious cycle of trying to conform to these unrealistic ideals, and that there is no single standard. We’re all different, and we are all beautiful. Like a floral bouquet, each one is different, and all so beautiful.Alisha writes music about the feelings and experiences she’s had in hopes to help others (especially teens) grow and persevere through life’s difficulties.Stylistically, Alisha loves painting pictures with vivid lyrics to enhance the emotional journey for her audience. She connects at an emotional level bringing to them an understanding, while offering words of hope and encouragement.While Alisha writes music from a teenager’s point of view, she’s found her music appeals to all age-groups.About Beautiful IllusionBeautiful Illusion is the title of Alisha’s first EP. It is due to release in August 2021. Alisha wrote Beautiful Illusion as a way to help people (especially young people) persevere when they are faced with a difficult situation. It is those challenges that are, in a sense, a beautiful illusion. On one hand they can be very painful; however, they are often the catalyst in our development. They give us the opportunity to grow and become stronger; and in that sense, those same challenges possess a beauty inside them.Beautiful Illusion will consist of six (6) songs, plus a bonus track. They are all very different in tempo and style. Some are acoustic ballads, whiles others are fast-paced dance beats. Together, they tell a story of the struggle and hope of the beautiful illusion.About Alisha ListonAlisha Liston is a 13-year old singer, songwriter, actress and aerialist who was born and raised in Southern California. Alisha has been singing for as long as she can remember, and music has always been her go-to. During her tween years, Alisha found it challenging to find age-appropriate music she could relate to. This inspired her to start writing music that speaks to young people and the challenges of that age group.To date, Alisha has co-written and released about a half a dozen singles, and is currently working on her first EP titled, Beautiful Illusion due out in August 2021. She plans to release 3 of the songs from the EP as singles.You can listen to Alisha's music via her website at https://alishalistonmusic.com. Her music is also available on most streaming music platforms including Apply Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music.YouTube: Alisha ListonInstagram: @alishalistonFacebook: @alishalistonmusicFor more information, contact Susan @ 949-922-5458 or susan@alishalistonmusic.com