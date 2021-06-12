Arroyo Media Announces the Launch of SweepsClub.net

Pasadena, CA, June 12, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Arroyo Media, a global leader in performance marketing and digital user acquisition, today announced the launch of SweepsClub.net, a new brand to extend Arroyo’s growing lead generation service. SweepsClub is a sweepstakes lead-generation site, offering a new way for digital advertisers to reach unique & targeted audiences, while creating a positive, no-cost user experience for consumers.
“Brands are becoming increasingly aware that consumers are not landing on their websites, holding onto their credit cards ready to spend. The average person spends more time today researching, and getting to know brands, before making a purchase. SweepsClub provides the opportunity for brands to introduce their products & services to new audiences, in a highly targeted, performance-driven structure. Consumers are associating your brand with one that offered them a chance at a prize, so we’re looking at a much warmer first impression than that of a display ad,” says Brendan Cronin, VP Strategic Partnerships at Arroyo Media.
Features and benefits of SweepsClub.net include:
Highly targeted, customizable brand advertising
Flexible, performance-based advertising costs
100% brand & privacy compliance
For more information on SweepsClub.net & Arroyo Media, visit arroyomedia.com
About Arroyo Media:
Arroyo Media is a boutique performance marketing agency & network, specializing in digital user acquisition. We provide our partners real-time, comprehensive, data-driven results through proven methods of advertising. With targeted advertising and a flexible cost structure (Cost Per Lead, Cost Per Action, Cost Per Click or Pay Per Call), we help brands reach valuable audiences with efficiency. Your bottom line is our bottom line.