Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fast Lane Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Fast Lane Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Filmmaker Jason O’Brien Sells Two Controversial Feature Documentaries to Multiple Streaming Services

Birmingham, AL, June 12, 2021 --(



Both films represented personal journeys for its filmmaker, Jason O’Brien, an independent director and producer based in Birmingham, Alabama. “Before 2020 even started, I set a goal for myself to not take on as many new projects so I could focus on getting these films edited and released. Little did I know that a pandemic was about to hit which would make less new productions a fact, and give me the drive even more to get these films edited,” O’Brien said recently.



"My Body is Not Obscene" was a film that had been in production over several years, having first begun filming in early 2017. This film explores the controversial topic of how our culture and society perceive nudity in public forums, as well as how they perceive and treat the people who appear without clothes in more public ways. Through following the life of Nina Covington, an artistic model and photographer in Nashville, TN, the film discovers the life of someone who was exploited as a child through photography, who then grew up and made the life-empowering decision to become a model. By showing Nina's art as a model and photographer, and by hearing about her life and how she has been treated before and after becoming a model, the film then branches off into a variety of different topics about nudity and body acceptance with a number of other individuals from Birmingham to Georgia and more. Through looking at a historical perspective of nudity and obscenity, in addition to many surrounding issues such as body image, what is acceptable and not acceptable in social media postings, and even how photography can show so much especially in our current time of COVID, this film delivers a broad perspective of all of these issues. O’Brien even took on the challenge to face his own body acceptance issues and decided to pose himself for the very first time.



"Cuddle Me" is the first sequel that O’Brien has ever made, a follow-up to his groundbreaking 2015 documentary Cuddle, which also was picked up for distribution, and has been available on DVD and several streaming platforms for the past six years. In early 2019, O’Brien was dealing with a great deal of personal stress and heartbreak. He had divorced his wife of 23 years the previous year, alienated his daughter because of the divorce, and had recently seen the end of a 2 1/2 year relationship with a woman who he thought he was meant to be with forever. At one of the darkest times of his life, he remembered how during a previous stressful time of his life, his journeys to make his documentary film Cuddle ended up saving his life. He felt there was more to say about the cuddle movement in the years since the first film, and bravely turned the camera around on himself to document a very painful and personal journey to heal. His travels in the summer of 2019 took him to Virginia, Chicago, Florida, Los Angeles, and New York City. There were so many new people now involved in the cuddle movement (Cuddle Sanctuary, Cuddlist, and more), and his desire: to tell their story, while they help him tell his. The brand new documentary picks up after the introduction of the cuddle services in the first film, and shows one person's journey of healing that can be had in one of the most talked about and controversial human movements ever.



"My Body is Not Obscene" can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/mybodyisnotobscene and the Cuddle Experience website which celebrates both documentaries can be found at www.cuddleexperience.com. Trailers can be viewed at both sites and on flprods.com. Press copies of both documentaries are available for review upon request.



Jason O'Brien is an independent filmmaker based in Birmingham, AL who has been creating original content and working as a director, producer, cinematographer, writer, and editor for over 15 years. He founded his production company Fast Lane Productions in 2014. Moving seamlessly between short film projects, feature films, music videos, and documentaries, he achieved his first major success with his 2014 documentary Cuddle, which received a distribution deal. His 2016 short film, Know This, received a distribution deal with the Spiritual Cinema Circle, and was featured in their monthly subscription series. In recent years, he has been growing steadily as a cinematographer also, and his current demo reel can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBXaeJDe8nw. His IMDB page can be viewed at http://www.imdb.me/jasonobrien/.



Contact Information:

Fast Lane Productions

Jason O’Brien

jason@flprods.com

205-520-3074 Birmingham, AL, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fast Lane Productions is proud to announce the release of independent filmmaker Jason O’Brien’s two newest feature documentaries, "Cuddle Me" and "My Body is Not Obscene." Both films were edited in 2020 during the pandemic and have been picked up for distribution by multiple streaming services. "Cuddle Me" can currently be seen on the following streaming services: CGood TV, Plex, and Tubi, while also coming soon to Zuzu (a Canadian based streaming service), and Xumo. "My Body is Not Obscene" is also currently available on CGood TV, Plex, and Tubi, and will be available soon on some additional streaming services. Plex and Tubi are ad-based services where the films can be seen for free, while CGood TV, Zuzu, and others are subscription based sites.Both films represented personal journeys for its filmmaker, Jason O’Brien, an independent director and producer based in Birmingham, Alabama. “Before 2020 even started, I set a goal for myself to not take on as many new projects so I could focus on getting these films edited and released. Little did I know that a pandemic was about to hit which would make less new productions a fact, and give me the drive even more to get these films edited,” O’Brien said recently."My Body is Not Obscene" was a film that had been in production over several years, having first begun filming in early 2017. This film explores the controversial topic of how our culture and society perceive nudity in public forums, as well as how they perceive and treat the people who appear without clothes in more public ways. Through following the life of Nina Covington, an artistic model and photographer in Nashville, TN, the film discovers the life of someone who was exploited as a child through photography, who then grew up and made the life-empowering decision to become a model. By showing Nina's art as a model and photographer, and by hearing about her life and how she has been treated before and after becoming a model, the film then branches off into a variety of different topics about nudity and body acceptance with a number of other individuals from Birmingham to Georgia and more. Through looking at a historical perspective of nudity and obscenity, in addition to many surrounding issues such as body image, what is acceptable and not acceptable in social media postings, and even how photography can show so much especially in our current time of COVID, this film delivers a broad perspective of all of these issues. O’Brien even took on the challenge to face his own body acceptance issues and decided to pose himself for the very first time."Cuddle Me" is the first sequel that O’Brien has ever made, a follow-up to his groundbreaking 2015 documentary Cuddle, which also was picked up for distribution, and has been available on DVD and several streaming platforms for the past six years. In early 2019, O’Brien was dealing with a great deal of personal stress and heartbreak. He had divorced his wife of 23 years the previous year, alienated his daughter because of the divorce, and had recently seen the end of a 2 1/2 year relationship with a woman who he thought he was meant to be with forever. At one of the darkest times of his life, he remembered how during a previous stressful time of his life, his journeys to make his documentary film Cuddle ended up saving his life. He felt there was more to say about the cuddle movement in the years since the first film, and bravely turned the camera around on himself to document a very painful and personal journey to heal. His travels in the summer of 2019 took him to Virginia, Chicago, Florida, Los Angeles, and New York City. There were so many new people now involved in the cuddle movement (Cuddle Sanctuary, Cuddlist, and more), and his desire: to tell their story, while they help him tell his. The brand new documentary picks up after the introduction of the cuddle services in the first film, and shows one person's journey of healing that can be had in one of the most talked about and controversial human movements ever."My Body is Not Obscene" can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/mybodyisnotobscene and the Cuddle Experience website which celebrates both documentaries can be found at www.cuddleexperience.com. Trailers can be viewed at both sites and on flprods.com. Press copies of both documentaries are available for review upon request.Jason O'Brien is an independent filmmaker based in Birmingham, AL who has been creating original content and working as a director, producer, cinematographer, writer, and editor for over 15 years. He founded his production company Fast Lane Productions in 2014. Moving seamlessly between short film projects, feature films, music videos, and documentaries, he achieved his first major success with his 2014 documentary Cuddle, which received a distribution deal. His 2016 short film, Know This, received a distribution deal with the Spiritual Cinema Circle, and was featured in their monthly subscription series. In recent years, he has been growing steadily as a cinematographer also, and his current demo reel can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBXaeJDe8nw. His IMDB page can be viewed at http://www.imdb.me/jasonobrien/.Contact Information:Fast Lane ProductionsJason O’Brienjason@flprods.com205-520-3074 Contact Information Fast Lane Productions

Jason OBrien

205-520-3074



www.flprods.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fast Lane Productions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend