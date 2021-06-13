SDMC Launches a Series of 4K AV1 Hybrid Android TV Boxes Based on Amlogic S905X4 SOC

Press Releases SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. Press Release

Shenzhen, China, June 13, 2021 --(



Powered by the latest Amlogic S905X4 SoC, they’re high-performance set-top-box supporting 4K@60fps AV1 decoding for OTT/IPTV and Digital TV deployment. Come with a powerful 24K DMIPS 64-bit quad-core CPU and ARM G31™ MP2 GPU, equipped with dual-band 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac to allow higher speeds and more reliable wireless streaming service.



The common features as follows:



1, Access popular apps and games on Google Play including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, etc

2, Voice search and navigation via Google Assistant

3, Easily cast your favorite movies, music, and more to TV with Chromecast built-in

4, Support 7 days EPG, program editor, parental lock, voice control, etc

5, The 2.4GHz/5GHz Dual-Wi-Fi ensures the stable and strong network signal connected through Ethernet or Wireless

6, 3 wireless antennas are designed to support independent Bluetooth antennas for better Bluetooth performance

7, AV1 saves up to 30% in bandwidth for the same image quality than HEVC

8, Support SDMC Terminal Management System(TMS) to help manage all terminal devices

9, System upgrading via USB, GOTA, operator’s OTA or SDMC OTA

10, Optional Android TV standard or Operator Tier Launcher for fast time-to-market



DV8955C-C OTT + DVB-C Hybrid Android TV Box



The difference between DV8955C-C and DV8955-C is the former is USB 3.0 12V 1.5A version, and the latter is USB 2.0 version with Wi-Fi 6 support, as its adapter is 12V 1.0A.



DV8945-T2 OTT DVB-T2 Hybrid Android TV Box with WiFi 6 support



Except for the WiFi 6 feature, DV8945-T2 is the USB 2.0 version while DV8945C-T2 is the USB 3.0 version.



If you’re looking for deploying your Android TV OTT business, please feel free to contact us to tailor your Hybrid solution to improve the overall user experience and level of customer satisfaction, thus reducing churn.



About SDMC



As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, Wi-Fi Mesh Routers, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.



Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.



SDMC has got Android TV and Netflix approval, becoming a leading partner in google's pipeline.



Marie Wang

+86 755 86018266



https://en.sdmctech.com/

Facebook and Twitter - #sdmctech



