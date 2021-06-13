Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Due to an increase in concerns over the challenging COVID situation industry feedback & travel restrictions, the physical edition of LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN originally scheduled from 1-3 September 2021 will now be held virtually in a new format with an insightful & networking platform rescheduled to 14th -17th September 2021.

The platform to learn, network & grow is being titled LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN Online Networking & Knowledge Week. It will include E-Conference, Knowledge Session, and Business Matching Program for our Esteemed Exhibitors & Visitors Globally.

The E-Conference & knowledge exchange programs will focus on the key areas of Smart Lighting, Digitalization & IoT & Energy Efficiency further divided into subsections related to the latest industry trends & experience of renowned industry professionals.

The Online Conference knowledge platform forum will have a series of focused topics.

Thailand Smart Cities Forum: Insights on government planning, private sector commercial projects, emerging trends & developments for the Thai market (intelligent lighting plan under the smart city roadmap)

Future Lighting Forum: Seminar on the latest standards and requirements in the LED industry

Energy Forum: Series of sessions focused on smart technology leading to energy efficiency and sustainability

The 4 Days event will focus on the 2 Days for Business Matching Program to provide the most professional environment for long-term business associations & 2 days for Industry Knowledge Sessions & Conference.

To provide maximum business exposure; and being a one-stop solution, the events will target buyers & attendees from various industry domains of Lighting, Architects, System Integrators, LEED Certifiers, Project Management Companies, MEP Consultants Energy Auditors & Government Bodies across the ASEAN Region.

The 2-day Online Business Matching Program is designed for exhibiting companies to meet targeted buyers one-on-one for comprehending business requirements. The one-to-one virtual interaction will benefit pre-qualified buyers to fulfill their sourcing requirements & explore the innovations & smart solutions offered by companies participating in the event.

The physical edition of LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN will be held in 2022.

Over the years, the show has emerged as one of the most renowned events in the ASEAN region, and every year we try to make the platform more fruitful for you to get innumerable business & networking opportunities.

About the Organizers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. ("IMPACT") is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings, and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.

Contact Information
Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
Anjali Srivastava
+91-11-46464848
https://ledexpothailand.com/

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://ledexpothailand.com/



