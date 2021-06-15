Trigger B2B Features and Automate Online Business with INSYNC B2B WooCommerce

Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Trigger B2B features and Automate online eCommerce store created with WooCommerce. INSYNC B2B WooCoomerce gives features like Product Cataloging, Product Group Discount, Special Discount, etc., to the users and helps them set up a B2B business through WooCommerce.

Kolkata, India, June 15, 2021 --(



WooCommerce B2B features for Business Automation:



Product Cataloging



Product Category, Brand, Group Management



Product Group Discount



Special Discount



Warehouse-wise Stock Management



2-factor Authentications using OTP user location



Set User Rights for Order Management:



The user rights that can be set for Order Management are as follows:



Order Admin: Has the rights for E-Catalogue, Order Mgmt., Pricing, inventory, approvals.



E-Catalogue: Has the right to view the E-Catalogue and place an order from it directly.



Place Order: Can add to cart & submit.



Order Approver 1: Provides 1st level Approval to the PO once the User places the Order.



Order Quantity Approver: If a product crosses threshold quantity, then this approver will be activated & the order will be confirmed once they approve it.



Order Value Approver: If a product crosses a set threshold value, then this approver will be activated & the order will be confirmed once they approve it.



Set User Rights Management



In the WooCommerce portal, each user has some access rights such as:



Active: Can do everything.



Administrator: If active, then OTP for login will go to the same user else to the admin.



Login OTP: Can only add new users. No edit rights



Add Users: Can only add new users. No edit rights.



Delete Users: Can only have the rights to Delete Users.



View Users: Can only view the users in the organization.



Accounting: Can view Credit Limit, Outstanding Statement payable to Vashi.



With Administrator permissions enabled, the user gets access to every section along with the capability to manage the rights for other users.



E-Catalogue with Quick Order feature & Advanced Product Search with custom SKU



Multiple Address Management



Demographic location-wise nearest warehouse selection during order.



Product-specific default Warehouse Selection to manage out-of-stock conditions.



Updated Order Grid view



Order Item-specific Status Details



Custom Invoicing Feature



To learn more in details about the B2B Business Automation features with WooCommerce, head on to:



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



