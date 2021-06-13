CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2021

Press Releases CompuData Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, June 13, 2021 --(



“Our team is honored to be recognized once again as a Top 100 VAR,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “Our certified consultants are dedicated to providing the best consultative advice and support to our clients to help them reach their organizational goals.”



CompuData is a Sage Business Partner and Certified Epicor Partner. ERP software offerings include Sage Intacct, Sage100cloud, Sage 500, and Epicor Kinetic. “SaaS and Cloud-based software solutions have been widely adopted this year to help organizations with remote access, business automations, and an enhanced feature set to gain more market traction in the evolving economy,” said Nadeau. “We are proud to continuously help our clients on this journey.”



“We want to congratulate this year’s class of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”



The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for Top VARs for 2021, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.



Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



