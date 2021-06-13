Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release

1st Hospital in Colorado to Use Implantable Device to Treat Heart Failure

Aurora, CO, June 13, 2021 --(



This innovative technology is an implantable device that improves heart function and reduces symptoms associated with heart failure, including shortness of breath and exhaustion. CCM therapy delivers timed electrical pulses to the heart that are intended to improve the heart’s ability to contract and deliver oxygen-rich blood throughout the body.



“Cardiac contractility modulation helps patients when medication just isn’t enough to improve heart failure symptoms,” says Dr. Christopher Porterfield, a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at The Medical Center of Aurora. “We are thrilled to offer this new treatment to support our patients who suffer from complex cardiovascular disease.”



Traditional cardiac implants like pacemakers correct a heart’s rhythm and synchronize contractions to help improve cardiac performance with patients who are in heart failure. However, CCM helps boost the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body.



Heart failure impacts more than 6 million adults in the United States. Strong candidates for CCM therapy are those who:

- Have been diagnosed with heart failure

- Taking medication to improve heart failure symptoms

- Unable to do everyday activities without: breathing difficulty, fatigue, and swelling



To find out if you are a candidate for CCM therapy, contact our cardiology partners with Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates at 303-750-0822.



About The Medical Center of Aurora



The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is a 269-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. As part of HealthONE, recognized a one of the top five large healthcare system in the country by IBM Watson Health, TMCA is comprised of four campuses including Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Centennial Hospital, and The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.



TMCA offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute, and more. Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including being named one of the top 100 hospitals in the country by IBM Watson Health in 2020. Other awards include, ranking as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World, a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals - which places TMCA in the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first community hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. For more information on our full-range of medical specialties and programs, visit auroramed.com



Media Contact:

Rachel Robinson, PR/Marketing Director

Rachel Robinson

303-873-5699



auroramed.com



