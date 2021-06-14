The 6th Annual Launch of the Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Science Scholarship

Press Releases Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Press Release

Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS and his staff are happy to announce that they will launch their 6th annual scholarship program on November 1, 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2021 --



To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be at least 18 years of age, attending a college or university in the fall of 2022, and must be a resident of the United States or Canada. Per the requirements of the program, students must send in a 1 to 2 page essay expressing why they think they deserve to win the award. Along with the essay, students must send in their resume or CV, their official transcript, and their SAT, DAT, GRE, or MCAT score report. Students can also send in a one minute video clip of themselves sharing an introduction to their life. The video is not mandatory but is definitely recommended.



The Dr. Arthur A Kezian DDS Science Scholarship first opened its doors in 2016 and has been a successful scholarship program every year since then. Dr. Arthur Kezian and his entire committee are so happy to see so many students sending in their scholarship applications. All these students have shown nothing but hard work, perseverance, and determination. Dr. Kezian and his committee always have a difficult time choosing a recipient because of all the qualifying students. Nonetheless, the doctor urges students to keep pursuing scholarship opportunities because they can really help students get financially closer to their dream career.



To find out more about the scholarship program, please feel free to visit Dr. Kezian’s website. Here you can also find more information about the office, the doctors, the staff, and all the dental procedures, including but not limited to – dental veneers, porcelain crowns, dental implants, root canal therapy, teeth whitening, extractions, emergency dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.



Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS

443 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 467-2777

Arthur Kezian

323-467-2777



drkezian.com



