Belizean Dreams Resort Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award

Belizean Dreams Recognized Among Best in Central America, Based on Exceptional Traveler Reviews

Hopkins, Belize, June 13, 2021 -- Belizean Dreams Resort announced in May that it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winner for Small Hotels, ranking 9 out of 25. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform. When travel industry awards are announced, an incredible amount of background work has been done before conferring ratings, and Tripadvisor is no exception. Using feedback from guests in concert with other data, by the time those ratings and reviews have been synthesized, every factor has been computed in order to determine where hotels, resorts, restaurants and attractions should be ranked. From the quality of lodgings to staff friendliness and amenities that turn a pleasurable stay into a blissful one, resources like Tripadvisor stay true to travelers who rely upon them for accuracy and truth.

"We are humbled to have been included in this year's award," said Kimberly Castillo, Marketing Director. "Particularly after experiencing the challenges of 2020. Every team member on staff thinks big, cares deeply and takes pride in working at a property that truly cares about the experience of every guest. Because Tripadvisor has a reputation to maintain, the company doesn't take its responsibility for assigning rankings lightly. For this reason and more, we are overjoyed every time the resort appears high on Tripadvisor rankings. We're are truly honored to be a winner for the 11th consecutive year!"

What contributes to the resort's continued inclusion on these lists? Belizean Dreams' dedication to top-notch service, amenities and hospitality. The resort employs a rigorous process for gathering and disseminating feedback from guests to each team member. This process allows the resort to continually refine the guest experience.

To see traveler reviews and popular features of Belizean Dreams, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g635532-d628951-Reviews-Belizean_Dreams_Resort-Hopkins_Stann_Creek.html.

About Belizean Dreams Resort (https://www.belizeandreams.com/):

A favorite all inclusive destination for families, couples and groups, Belizean Dreams Resort is located 130 miles south of Belize City, which is a two-hour flight from Houston or Miami. The property is comprised of 9 stand-alone villas, each one on the edge of the Caribbean Sea. Guests also enjoy a slice of luxury for less with newly built Boutique Rooms located on the second floor of the Promenade Building, which is set among a landscape of palm trees and hibiscus bushes.

