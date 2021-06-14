Press Releases God Is 1st Place Press Release

Receive press releases from God Is 1st Place: By Email RSS Feeds: God Is 1st Place Launches God Inspired Clothing Brand and Prayer Ministry

Palm Bay, FL, June 14, 2021 --(



The brand will carry the message to keep God 1st place, in all things. The prayer ministry will help meet the need of many searching for prayers during uncertain times. Soon, the brand will be adding more designs to its collection. And a newsletter is coming soon as well.



The brand was inspired by God and created to help people remember to keep God 1st place in all things.



Furthermore, the prayer ministry was called by God to pray for those in need.



Send prayer requests to: godis1stplace@gmail.com.



God Is 1st Place has a coupon code all 1st time buyers can apply at check out to receive 10% off your first order. No opt in is required. Use coupon code: 72w84sx9.



Additionally, there will be another coupon for 10% off for buyers who opt-in to the newsletter at check out.



God Is 1st Place is asking patrons to send in pics and/or clips wearing the God Is 1st Place clothing for additional perks.



Be blessed! And remember, God Is 1st Place. Palm Bay, FL, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- God Is 1st Place has launched a new clothing brand and prayer ministry.The brand will carry the message to keep God 1st place, in all things. The prayer ministry will help meet the need of many searching for prayers during uncertain times. Soon, the brand will be adding more designs to its collection. And a newsletter is coming soon as well.The brand was inspired by God and created to help people remember to keep God 1st place in all things.Furthermore, the prayer ministry was called by God to pray for those in need.Send prayer requests to: godis1stplace@gmail.com.God Is 1st Place has a coupon code all 1st time buyers can apply at check out to receive 10% off your first order. No opt in is required. Use coupon code: 72w84sx9.Additionally, there will be another coupon for 10% off for buyers who opt-in to the newsletter at check out.God Is 1st Place is asking patrons to send in pics and/or clips wearing the God Is 1st Place clothing for additional perks.Be blessed! And remember, God Is 1st Place. Contact Information Stella Davila Group

Stella Davila

321-209-4041



godis1stplace.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from God Is 1st Place