Chetu Recognized as a Top Web Development Company in India 2021 by Techreviewer.co

954-342-5676 Plantation, FL, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, was recently named to TechReviewer.co’s 2021 list of Top Web Developers in India. Chetu was positioned at the top of the list due to its long-standing ability to build world-class solutions that effectively help its clients.Founded in 2018, TechReviewer.co is an analytics hub that curates lists of the best software development companies and solutions across various business domains. TechReviewer.co’s rating methodology is based on a myriad of criteria, including client references & reviews, work experience, market presence, company stability & growth rate, and employee reviews.As a leading provider with over 21 years of software development excellence and a large collection of talent in India, Chetu’s full-cycle web development services have helped place the company towards the very top of the list. Recognized by numerous other global publications, Chetu’s latest accolades help set a new benchmark in the IT sector thanks to its agile problem-solving and technical capabilities.“We are honored to continue to be recognized by sites like TechReviewer.co for our sustained commitment to providing world-class software development services and being a key player in the Indian software development scene,” said Prem Khatri, vice president of operations for Chetu.For more information on Chetu's to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.About Chetu:Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,000 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.comMedia Contact:Brian Poolepr@chetu.com954-342-5676 Contact Information Chetu

