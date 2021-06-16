Registration Opens for Energy from Waste Conference 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group’s Energy from Waste conference will return to London for its 14th year this December.

London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021 --(



Due to the current political climate, the Energy From Waste industry is changing dramatically. This years, conference agenda will explore how technological innovations and new policy are assisting the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.



Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to discuss the most crucial topics within Energy from Waste.



Interested parties should register by June 30 to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1



Highlights for 2021 Include:



- Learn of the growing significance that Carbon Capture and Storage has within the Energy from Waste market and the impact it has on the circular economy

- Witness Case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities from Energy from Waste projects in the UK, Poland, Thailand, Norway and Serbia

- Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry

- Discover how to maximise value and optimise investment returns from energy from waste projects

- Determine where the key regions for future Energy from Waste growth will be

- Uncover the effects that the Waste Incineration BREF has had on the EFW market one year on

- Understand what technologies are available to ensure EfW plant optimisation and life extensions of aging facilities



Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:



Conference chairmen:

- Chair for 2021: Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK



Industry Speakers

- Jannicke Gerner Bjerkas, Director CCS, Fortum Oslo Varme

- Mr Euston Ling, Head of Technical Assurance, North London Waste Authority

- Gillian Sinclair, Head of Development, FCC Environment

- Stephane Heddesheimer, Senior Vice President, International Operations, Suez

- Paul Davies, Group Development Director, Viridor

- Paul Carey, Managing Director, MVV Environment

- Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero and Chair of the RDF Industry

- Julia Safiullina, Investment Manager, Iona Capital

- Christophe CordHomme, Development Director, CNIM



More information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1



Energy from Waste 2021

1st – 2nd December 2021

London, United Kingdom



Sponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFE



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is pleased to announce the return of their Energy from Waste conference, which will return to London for its 14th year on 1st – 2nd December 2021.

Due to the current political climate, the Energy From Waste industry is changing dramatically. This years, conference agenda will explore how technological innovations and new policy are assisting the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.

Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to discuss the most crucial topics within Energy from Waste.

Interested parties should register by June 30 to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1

Highlights for 2021 Include:

- Learn of the growing significance that Carbon Capture and Storage has within the Energy from Waste market and the impact it has on the circular economy

- Witness Case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities from Energy from Waste projects in the UK, Poland, Thailand, Norway and Serbia

- Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry

- Discover how to maximise value and optimise investment returns from energy from waste projects

- Determine where the key regions for future Energy from Waste growth will be

- Uncover the effects that the Waste Incineration BREF has had on the EFW market one year on

- Understand what technologies are available to ensure EfW plant optimisation and life extensions of aging facilities

Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:

Conference chairmen:

- Chair for 2021: Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK

Industry Speakers

- Jannicke Gerner Bjerkas, Director CCS, Fortum Oslo Varme

- Mr Euston Ling, Head of Technical Assurance, North London Waste Authority

- Gillian Sinclair, Head of Development, FCC Environment

- Stephane Heddesheimer, Senior Vice President, International Operations, Suez

- Paul Davies, Group Development Director, Viridor

- Paul Carey, Managing Director, MVV Environment

- Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero and Chair of the RDF Industry

- Julia Safiullina, Investment Manager, Iona Capital

- Christophe CordHomme, Development Director, CNIM

More information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1

Energy from Waste 2021

1st – 2nd December 2021

London, United Kingdom

Sponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFE

For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact Information
SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

020 7827 6088

http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1

Jinna Sidhu

020 7827 6088



http://www.efw-event.com/prcom1



