Oktoberfest Tampa Partners with Green Bench Brewing Offering Traditional Beers

Tampa, FL, June 16, 2021 --(



Nicol Winkler is the Director of the Oktoberfest Tampa event. She states: “We are always working hard to provide our fans with the best experience possible. For us, this effort starts at the core of how fans have celebrated Oktoberfest for over 200 years, and that is with the brews. Inside every traditional Festhall at Oktoberfest in Munich you will find only a few main beers. A light, medium and dark brew, and one wheat. While we may not be in Munich, we want to thrive to celebrate Oktoberfest with as much tradition as possible. Green Bench is helping us achieve just that for our guests!”



Green Bench will be brewing a traditional Hefeweizen and Dunkel, just for the event. Green Bench’s head brewer, Khris Johnson, has brewed a Festbier for a few years, and this year it will be added to the featured beer lineup during the Oktoberfest Tampa weekend. Khris is not new to brewing traditional, German styles, and has been a friend of the fest since it’s inaugural year back in 2010.



“There is very little that excites us at Green Bench Brewing more than celebrating brewing traditions with friends, so when we had the opportunity to make and drink some of our favorite classic styles with some of our most dedicated friends, we could not pass it up.” - Khris Johnson, Green Bench Brewing



A little more about the beers:

Hefeweizen - A hazy, straw colored German-style Weissebier brewed with imported wheat and hops. Hefeweizen is created using a traditional and extensive mash process and fermentation schedule that creates aromas and flavors of bread, banana, clove, and subtle bubblegum, while maintaining a full bodied, rich, and chewy mouthfeel.



Dunkel - A deeply rich dark lager with subtle roasted and nutty notes. Using imported German malts with a traditional decoction process that accentuates delicate cracked grain flavors and aromas, Dunkel is an exceptionally smooth and nuanced Bavarian classic.



Festbier - Brewed with imported German malts, Festbier is a golden lager with a clean and moderately strong malty flavor that was developed entirely through a traditional decoction process and natural carbonation, resulting in an authentic, German-inspired celebratory lager.



They hope all of their fans will join over the weekend for the 11th Annual event to check out all the new updates, including the new special brews.



The event will be held October 8, 9, 10 - 2021 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens. General Admission entry starts at $10. Entry is complimentary for any members of the military, active or retired, from any branch; as well as first responders.



Nicol Winkler

813-397-8722



http://OktoberfestTampa.com

http://Instagram.com/OktoberfestTPA



