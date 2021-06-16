Midas Hospitality Promotes Two Key Executives

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Leading hotel management firm reorganizes, prepares for companies' future growth under newly appointed leadership.

St. Louis, MO, June 16, 2021 --



Hotel management firm Midas Hospitality named Linda Emmenegger as President and Linda Eigelberger as Senior Vice President of Operations & Marketing.



Emmenegger will create a synergistic plan that embodies all levels of leadership and management for Midas Hospitality and will work alongside sister companies Midas Construction and Midas Capital. She also will be responsible for the strategic division of Midas Hospitality’s nationwide hotel portfolio into two separate regions, building a new alignment where each team exclusively handles its own sector’s operations, sales, revenue management, and marketing efforts. Emmenegger has spent the past seven of her more than 35 years in the hospitality industry at Midas Hospitality and previously served as its Vice President of Operations.



Eigelberger will oversee the leadership teams and the strategic planning of the two separate regions, managing the organic elevation of internal promotions and overall responsibilities based upon the company’s new growth model. She will handle the execution and development of operations, sales, revenue management, and marketing efforts for Midas Hospitality, as well as marketing efforts for its sister companies, based upon her more than 25 years in the hospitality industry. Eigelberger previously served as Midas Hospitality’s Vice President of Revenue and Marketing



Midas Hospitality currently manages 45 hotels in 13 states located in the Midwest and Southern states. According to Midas Co-founder and CEO David Robert, the promotions were made to “best prepare for upcoming company growth based upon our newly redesigned organization.” Robert added, “Linda Emmenegger and Linda Eigelberger both possess innovative leadership capabilities, experience, and background to guide us into a very promising time for our expanding company.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



