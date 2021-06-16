Press Releases Seedfunders Press Release

Receive press releases from Seedfunders: By Email RSS Feeds: Seedfunders St. Petersburg Invests in CodeBoxx

Growing Technology Bootcamp, Tech Services Firm Trains and Places Top Tech Talent

St. Petersburg, FL, June 16, 2021 --(



CodeBoxx was launched in 2018 by founder and CEO Nicolas Genest. He relocated the company headquarters to St. Petersburg in April and announced that CodeBoxx would open a second campus in the Philadelphia area in September.



“The success of more than 150 CodeBoxx graduates already demonstrates the company’s ability to create a sustainable pipeline of qualified business-first technologists,” said SeedFunders partner Irv Cohen. “This will strengthen the Tampa Bay labor force and offer local residents an avenue to better paying, high-demand jobs at a time when 65% of software tech jobs in the U.S. go unfilled.”



According to Genest, CodeBoxx’s double bottom line model satisfies market demand and delivers social benefit. It removes as many barriers to entry as possible to individuals seeking to pursue a technology career. Tuition is deferred until job placement, there are no educational prerequisites and the firm focuses on the soft skills and human side of the equation just as much as on technological qualifications. Their brand belief states: “a career in technology should be based on potential, not privilege.”



CodeBoxx graduates are placed at world-class employers, ready for business roles day 1. Some do a stint at CodeBoxx’s own Digital Workshop, a consulting division that provides digital solutions to companies like eBay, Lucky Brand, MadaLuxe, Amsale, and Vivino.



The CodeBoxx Bootcamp is offered in-person and online. About 30 students graduate from each 16-week cohort and each campus will run 3 sessions per year. Its highly efficient, accessible and inclusive approach to education delivers value to diverse individuals seeking to jump-start their technology careers and the companies that need them. The company will expand to additional markets over time.



About Seedfunders

Seedfunders was founded by Dave Chitester and Irv Cohen in St. Petersburg in 2017. Their mission is to support and grow Florida’s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing capital, mentorship, and opportunity for high-potential early-stage startups, with the objective of attracting and retaining talent and building innovative, tech-based businesses in Florida communities. Seedfunders Opportunity fund provides very early-stage funding and support to high-potential Black-owned Florida-based businesses.



Seedfunders Orlando was launched in 2019 and Seedfunders Miami in 2021. St. Petersburg, FL, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Seedfunders St. Petersburg, an investment firm focused on early-stage technology companies, has added CodeBoxx to its portfolio. CodeBoxx is among the fastest-growing technology boot camps in North America. Its 16-week proprietary training makes technology careers accessible to people from all walks of life and addresses the severe shortage of business-ready technologists.CodeBoxx was launched in 2018 by founder and CEO Nicolas Genest. He relocated the company headquarters to St. Petersburg in April and announced that CodeBoxx would open a second campus in the Philadelphia area in September.“The success of more than 150 CodeBoxx graduates already demonstrates the company’s ability to create a sustainable pipeline of qualified business-first technologists,” said SeedFunders partner Irv Cohen. “This will strengthen the Tampa Bay labor force and offer local residents an avenue to better paying, high-demand jobs at a time when 65% of software tech jobs in the U.S. go unfilled.”According to Genest, CodeBoxx’s double bottom line model satisfies market demand and delivers social benefit. It removes as many barriers to entry as possible to individuals seeking to pursue a technology career. Tuition is deferred until job placement, there are no educational prerequisites and the firm focuses on the soft skills and human side of the equation just as much as on technological qualifications. Their brand belief states: “a career in technology should be based on potential, not privilege.”CodeBoxx graduates are placed at world-class employers, ready for business roles day 1. Some do a stint at CodeBoxx’s own Digital Workshop, a consulting division that provides digital solutions to companies like eBay, Lucky Brand, MadaLuxe, Amsale, and Vivino.The CodeBoxx Bootcamp is offered in-person and online. About 30 students graduate from each 16-week cohort and each campus will run 3 sessions per year. Its highly efficient, accessible and inclusive approach to education delivers value to diverse individuals seeking to jump-start their technology careers and the companies that need them. The company will expand to additional markets over time.About SeedfundersSeedfunders was founded by Dave Chitester and Irv Cohen in St. Petersburg in 2017. Their mission is to support and grow Florida’s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing capital, mentorship, and opportunity for high-potential early-stage startups, with the objective of attracting and retaining talent and building innovative, tech-based businesses in Florida communities. Seedfunders Opportunity fund provides very early-stage funding and support to high-potential Black-owned Florida-based businesses.Seedfunders Orlando was launched in 2019 and Seedfunders Miami in 2021. Contact Information Seedfunders

Keara McGraw

727-564-4727



www.seedfunders.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Seedfunders