Axiomtek Partners with SICK to Maximize Efficiency and Reliability for Machine Vision Solutions

The machine vision camera is an important element in the industrial image processing chain. The integration of Axiomtek’s vision controllers with SICK’s midiCam 2D cameras delivers vision solutions for automated inspection and measurement tasks.

The machine vision camera is an important element in the industrial image processing chain. The integration of Axiomtek’s ultra-slim vision controller MVS100-323-FL or high-precision vision system MVS900-511-FL with SICK’s midiCam 2D cameras delivers vision solutions for automated inspection and measurement tasks. This combination provides a high degree of flexibility, customizability, and efficiency to meet the needs of users at all levels.



“SICK is one of the leading solution providers in machine vision, developed with the help of an agile approach. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has opened up a whole new era for SICK,” said Edward Tsai, product manager at SICK. “SICK and Axiomtek now join together to launch 2D Imaging analytics for complex machine vision tasks by leveraging Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Conditions such as distorted OCR or unpredictable defects can be easily detected. We believe that what we see in technology today is what will be routine tomorrow.”



“To improve manufacturing quality and yields, all components, sub-assemblies and products must undergo a thorough inspection,” said Wayne Chung, the product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek. “The combination of the Axiomtek MVS100-323-FL and MVS900-511-FL systems with SICK’s midiCam is an excellent solution for the automotive, robotics, logistics, electronics, solar, and food and beverage industries. Our product is made for machine vision applications and, with SICK’s midiCam 2D camera family, the solution will help make any project easier to deploy. Our MVS systems are rich in features and highly reliable while the SICK camera offers high-resolution levels and fast data transfers.”



Axiomtek offers comprehensive machine vision systems, frame grabber cards, and industrial cameras to streamline the deployment of machine vision applications. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



