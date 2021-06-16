Rentapress.com Integrates QR Code Generator Into the Powerful Online DaVinci Design Tool

Press Releases Rent A Press Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, June 16, 2021 --



QR Codes are a powerful interactive marketing tool for building audience engagement. Its popularity has increased due to quick accessibility. Newer smart phones have a native feature capable of reading QR codes straight from the camera, leading viewers directly to the relevant and valuable content they seek, without launching a third-party app. QR codes work efficiently as lead magnets encouraging consumers to sign up for loyalty programs, newsletters, product videos or online purchase sites. QR codes also help increase engagement by linking the customer to instructions or educational materials and tutorials about the products or services purchased. In short, a QR code allows the company to link offline products to online platforms.



“From business cards to posters, from brochures to booklets, QR Codes drive customers to find more information, product availability, and to make a purchase,” said Robert Godwin, Senior Brand Manager, Rent A Press. He continued, "Adding a QR code to any of the products available on Rent A Press (RAP) increases the power of the printed marketing piece. RAP now has a QR Code generator in the powerful online DaVinci Design tool that allows customers to add QR codes to their printed materials easily."



Rent A Press will continue to provide wholesale quality printing, on-time delivery, and award-winning customer service. All our products will be available to print resellers, graphic designers, and small print shops looking to expand their product portfolio, increase their profits and sell into the global marketplace. Rent A Press is now the best source for custom wholesale printed promotional marketing materials available online.



About Rent A Press



Rent A Press is a global wholesale/trade platform that offers the fast and least-expensive solution for the print business. Rent A Press is your partner in perfecting print order fulfilment. Print resellers know that it's easy to reach the right audience when using the right collateral. We offer easy-to-use, powerful online design tools and geo-specific print production, including custom Business Cards, Marketing Postcards, Brochures, Booklets, Flyers, Presentation Folders, T-shirts, Face Masks, Calendars, Magnets, Stickers, Bookmarks.



Viktoria Vasileva

1-855-742-5940



rentapress.com



