THINKWARE Launches the X1000 Dash Cam

The X1000 is latest addition to THINKWARE's X line of cameras, featuring 2K Quad High Definition and Super Night Vision 3.0.

For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at www.thinkware.com. San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam company, announced today the launch of its X1000 dash camera, featuring front and rear 2K QHD (Quad High Definition) recording, Super Night Vision 3.0, and Ultra-low Power Parking Mode Technology. The X1000 also makes it easy to adjust settings or review footage with its 3.5” LCD touchscreen that features an IPS panel, making viewing effortless from any angle. Advanced features of the X1000 include:- 2K QHD Front & Rear Recording with Auto HDR - Capture flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, whether it’s night or day, with the X1000’s 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR (high dynamic range) technology.- Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR - Record night drives with true colors and minimal noise thanks to THINKWARE’s latest advancements in low-light recording technology that surpasses its predecessors. The X1000 uses a combination of Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range (DOL HDR) and Noise Reduction technology to reduce noise and lens flare effects that typically affect nighttime footage.- Dewarping for both Front & Rear View Recording - Dewarp technology minimizes an optical distortion caused by the lens of the camera. It takes footage from a dash cam and corrects the original shape to view the full video image without distortion.- Ultra-low Power Parking Mode Technology - By only providing minimal power to essential components while in Energy Saving mode, THINKWARE’s proprietary Ultra-low Power Parking Mode Technology enables the X1000 to remain on standby for about 576 hours, or provide up to 24 days of recording while the vehicle’s ignition is off. (*Based on Thinkware’s BAB-50 External Battery)The latest addition to its X line of cameras, the X1000 is also THINKWARE’s most user-friendly dash cams to date, with other convenient features that include:- Oversampling Video Technology - The X1000 records at a native 2616 x 1964p resolution and scales it down to 2560 x 1440p for improved video sharpness, detail, and clarity during playback.- 156-degree Front & Rear Viewing Angles – With an innovative custom lens design, the X1000’s focus has been tuned digitally to minimize distortion without compromising its 156-degree wide-angle view, and a blue filter often found in smartphones has been incorporated to allow even more light to be absorbed by the image sensor, resulting in cleaner and sharper images.- Parking Surveillance Mode - With hardwiring installation, the X1000 offers parking protection against potential mishaps and hit-and-runs by capturing footage when an impact or motion is detected (hardwiring cable accessory included).- Time Lapse Parking Mode - By reducing the recording frame rate to 2 fps, Time Lapse in Parking Surveillance mode enables the dash cam to record up to 7x more footage.- Anti-File Corruption - Anti-File Corruption technology with Format Free 2.0 improves the reliability and extends the lifespan of its THINKWARE memory card by minimizing the risk of loss footage due to bad blocks and data corruption, eliminating the need to periodically format the card.As the highest selling dash cam brand in the competitive Korean market, THINKWARE’S award-winning products are available in both the US and Europe. The X1000 (2 Channel, 32GB) is available in the US and Canada priced at $299.99, and as part of a special launch promotion it will be on special for $249.99 until June 20th.About THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK and Japan.THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at www.thinkware.com. Contact Information THINKWARE

