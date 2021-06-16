HBS Systems’ NetView ECO Named a BRP Certified Dealership Management System

For 35+ years, HBS Systems has served equipment dealers in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial and material handling and rental equipment industries with their web-based NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Integrated OEM solutions simplify complex OEM processes with automation and an intuitive design. Adding the BRP integration will grant BRP dealer’s real-time access to a full suite of integrated API functions.

Once completed, the integration of HBS Systems’ flagship product, NetView ECO, with BRP will grant BRP dealer’s real-time access to a full suite of integrated API functions available from BRP through the NetView software.



NetView ECO will provide an intuitive program design that allows for easy user adoption to give BRP dealerships an advantage over the competition. Dealers can expect to enjoy technically sound and secure integration solutions, coupled with timely development and deployment of each feature, as well as full technical support from HBS Systems’ award-winning team of experienced industry specialists.



