Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan Press Release

Receive press releases from YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan: By Email RSS Feeds: ClixTV Partners with New Sports Show, YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan

YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan comes to ClixTV starting July 1.

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --(



“This is an opportunity to take more than a decade of broadcast experience and over three decades of sports fandom to champion the passionate fan, punish the blowhard, and focus on fun instead of trying to take sports too seriously,” said Matt Ryan.



Ryan is the current executive producer of Catalyst Wrestling, another program that will air on the ClixTV platform, as well as lead producer of A7FL’s 2021 season. He will partner with collaborator and fellow “creative maniac” Devon Clarke, who will write, perform, and produce the show with Ryan and their talented crew, which will soon be announced. Clarke and Ryan look to work with other platforms and distributors to promote YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan, due to what Ryan calls his “unquenchable thirst for attention, money and validation.”



ClixTV’s CEO, Ed Sullivan says, “We’re excited to expand our fan base and soon-to-be Clix’ers with these wonderful shows. And we’re thrilled to announce that ClixTV is now available at Apple’s App store for IOS mobile screens and the Google App store for Android devices. So get set to take ClixTV everywhere you watch.”



Adds Chief Marketing Officer, Stacy Jolna states, “But wait, there’s more... the ClixTV network of great video experiences is growing in fast-forward. Our distribution and availability will soon expand across leading global OTT, streaming platforms and smart TVs. Look for ClixTV soon at your favorite places to enjoy the best creative video entertainment anywhere. And on ClixTV we’re adding both fantastic shows and 100’s of merchants so you can Binge watch and Buy cool stuff – we’ve got whatever you love!”



The YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan program is set to air beginning July 1st on ClixTV’s linear channel on Samsung TV Plus and leading streaming services as well as ClixTV.com.



About ClixTV

ClixTV now features more than 600 short video shows from global adventure & travel to unique comedy, cuisine and celebrities. From Hollywood to Hip Hop to professional sports fields, arenas and skate parks to any screen worldwide. And coming soon… ClixTV adds full-length shows… streaming the best from our extraordinary producers for your big screens with a network of leading OTT platforms and SmartTV’s. And we’re Free. Just the stars you love, the brands you crave, and the charities you support - without the noise and extra fees.

https://www.clixtv.com/about



About YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan

YELLiNG With Matt Ryan is a weekly television show about sports and sports culture through the lens of announcer/creative/all-around odd human, Matt Ryan and his crew of creative psychopaths. The show will feature interviews, comedy pieces, conversations and puppets… an unfair amount of puppets. Witness the chaos at WorldWideLeaderSports.com.



Contact:

info@clixtv.com

SportsYeller@Gmail.com New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ClixTV, the leader in high quality ecommerce-meets-video programming for every screen, announced today that it is expanding into Live streaming with new comedic sports talk and audience first show YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan, which will feature Devon Clarke and an ensemble of “creative maniacs.”“This is an opportunity to take more than a decade of broadcast experience and over three decades of sports fandom to champion the passionate fan, punish the blowhard, and focus on fun instead of trying to take sports too seriously,” said Matt Ryan.Ryan is the current executive producer of Catalyst Wrestling, another program that will air on the ClixTV platform, as well as lead producer of A7FL’s 2021 season. He will partner with collaborator and fellow “creative maniac” Devon Clarke, who will write, perform, and produce the show with Ryan and their talented crew, which will soon be announced. Clarke and Ryan look to work with other platforms and distributors to promote YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan, due to what Ryan calls his “unquenchable thirst for attention, money and validation.”ClixTV’s CEO, Ed Sullivan says, “We’re excited to expand our fan base and soon-to-be Clix’ers with these wonderful shows. And we’re thrilled to announce that ClixTV is now available at Apple’s App store for IOS mobile screens and the Google App store for Android devices. So get set to take ClixTV everywhere you watch.”Adds Chief Marketing Officer, Stacy Jolna states, “But wait, there’s more... the ClixTV network of great video experiences is growing in fast-forward. Our distribution and availability will soon expand across leading global OTT, streaming platforms and smart TVs. Look for ClixTV soon at your favorite places to enjoy the best creative video entertainment anywhere. And on ClixTV we’re adding both fantastic shows and 100’s of merchants so you can Binge watch and Buy cool stuff – we’ve got whatever you love!”The YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan program is set to air beginning July 1st on ClixTV’s linear channel on Samsung TV Plus and leading streaming services as well as ClixTV.com.About ClixTVClixTV now features more than 600 short video shows from global adventure & travel to unique comedy, cuisine and celebrities. From Hollywood to Hip Hop to professional sports fields, arenas and skate parks to any screen worldwide. And coming soon… ClixTV adds full-length shows… streaming the best from our extraordinary producers for your big screens with a network of leading OTT platforms and SmartTV’s. And we’re Free. Just the stars you love, the brands you crave, and the charities you support - without the noise and extra fees.https://www.clixtv.com/aboutAbout YELLiNG! With Matt RyanYELLiNG With Matt Ryan is a weekly television show about sports and sports culture through the lens of announcer/creative/all-around odd human, Matt Ryan and his crew of creative psychopaths. The show will feature interviews, comedy pieces, conversations and puppets… an unfair amount of puppets. Witness the chaos at WorldWideLeaderSports.com.Contact:info@clixtv.comSportsYeller@Gmail.com Contact Information YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan

Matthew Ryan

718-207-3882



Worldwideleadersports.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from YELLiNG! With Matt Ryan Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend