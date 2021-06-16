The Con is on: Wizard World Chicago Returns, October 15-17

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Fans Can "Save the Date" at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; with All Tickets to the Midwest’s Largest, Longest-Running Convention from Postponed August Dates honored. More Event Details to Follow.

Rosemont, IL, June 16, 2021 --(



All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled event in 2020, also postponed from August 2021, will be honored. Other ticket details, including on sale dates, will also be announced soon. Wizard World Chicago 2021 will be the 23rd edition of the Midwest’s largest pop culture convention.



Wizard Brands' CEO and Chairman, Scott Kaufman said, “Virtual events over the past 15 months have opened Wizard World up to fans across the globe, and we’re looking forward to incorporating those elements into the reimagined Wizard World live event format.”



Since its last live show in Cleveland in March 2020, Wizard World has conducted more than 300 virtual events via its online platforms, including celebrity Q&As, creator and director panels, fan group and expert sessions, quiz shows and more. They offer fans a wide array of programming as well as opportunities to connect with stars in their favorite genres via panels, live video chat and virtual photo ops, recorded video messages and personalized autographs.



Wizard World will continue to work in conjunction with national, state and local authorities and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center to ensure the safest convention environment possible. Details of specific requirements regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and other precautionary measures to be observed will be announced closer to the event.



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.



Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com) creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.



Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world.



Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, Sci-Fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&As, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.



Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.



