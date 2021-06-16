CRAFT Flight Training & Simulation Partners with Local Non-Profit Organizations to Offer Scholarships to the CRAFT Summer Flight Camp

Press Releases CRAFT Flight Training & Simulation Press Release

Asked why this camp is important, CRAFT Co-owner and Certified Flight Instructor, Jay Aldea responded, “We love the aviation industry. But we know for the aviation industry to remain healthy and grow, we have to invest in its future. The young aviators who attend this camp represent that future and we hope the camp can be a stepping stone for them to make aviation a lifestyle or even a career.”



Full and partial scholarships will be awarded to the enrolled participants based on evaluation of student applications, and on an as-needed basis. Demand has been so overwhelming (all spots are filled) that CRAFT is planning on hosting the camp again in Summer 2022.



CRAFT Flight Training & Simulation, a local flight school featuring a fleet of modern Diamond aircraft and multiple advanced simulators, is partnering with Women in Aviation - Palmetto Pride Chapter (WAI-PPC), The Lowcountry Aviation Association, the AFJROTC of Philip Simmons High School, and the Hiram E. Mann Tuskegee Airmen Chapter to host the CRAFT Summer Flight Camp taking place this July (2021) at the Summerville Airport. Attendees of this two week long camp will get a minimum of 14 hours in the modern Diamond DA20 and Redbird SD Simulator and 20 hours of ground instruction. The overall goal of this camp is to have each student fly solo and earn an endorsement to take their FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam.

Asked why this camp is important, CRAFT Co-owner and Certified Flight Instructor, Jay Aldea responded, "We love the aviation industry. But we know for the aviation industry to remain healthy and grow, we have to invest in its future. The young aviators who attend this camp represent that future and we hope the camp can be a stepping stone for them to make aviation a lifestyle or even a career."

Full and partial scholarships will be awarded to the enrolled participants based on evaluation of student applications, and on an as-needed basis. Demand has been so overwhelming (all spots are filled) that CRAFT is planning on hosting the camp again in Summer 2022.

About CRAFT Flight Training and Simulation: CRAFT (Charleston Regional Accelerated Flight Training - flycraftchs.com) was founded in 2012 and came under its current ownership in 2019. With locations at Charleston International Airport and Summerville Airport, CRAFT combines a fleet of modern aircraft (featuring Diamond DA40's and DA20's), advanced Redbird Simulators, and passionate and knowledgeable instructors to provide the best learning and training experience for its customers. CRAFT has become the first choice in flight schools in the Charleston area, and is attracting pilots from across the country.

