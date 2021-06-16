MTS Management Group's Finnish Rock Band Willie And The Goodsouls Release "Future"

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

With the release of 2016’s Free Willie album, the band toured Europe, entering the studio again in 2019 to record their current self-titled album. Released in 2020, Willie And The Goodsouls features 8 tracks, including the new single, “Future.” The album was produced by Hannu Leiden and Eero Kaukomies.

Watch the video for “Future” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MenpBbyH8q4



Video by Slade Takala-Lamey with light assistance by Erman Mete.



https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xo04auozaYZ4Zlu8rgf4r

https://www.facebook.com/willieandthegoodsouls

