MTS Management Group's Finnish Rock Band Willie And The Goodsouls Release "Future"


MTS' Finnish roots rockers have released their latest single and video from their self-titled album.

Helsinki, Finland, June 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With over 125K Spotify streams and more than 50K views on YouTube, Finland-based roots rockers, Willie And The Goodsouls are poised for a worldwide breakthrough. The band started as a cathartic 2014 solo project for singer/guitarist Ville Vesalainen. After recording his debut album, Fortunate Son, in just 4 days, Ville recruited musicians Petra Wahlsten – vocals, violin; Tuomas Riihimäki – keyboards; Jukka Lehto – bass guitar, vocals; and Jussi Vuola – drums, vocals; and the solo project became a “band.”

With the release of 2016’s Free Willie album, the band toured Europe, entering the studio again in 2019 to record their current self-titled album. Released in 2020, Willie And The Goodsouls features 8 tracks, including the new single, “Future.” The album was produced by Hannu Leiden and Eero Kaukomies.
Watch the video for “Future” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MenpBbyH8q4

Video by Slade Takala-Lamey with light assistance by Erman Mete.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xo04auozaYZ4Zlu8rgf4r
https://www.facebook.com/willieandthegoodsouls
https://www.instagram.com/willieandthegoodsouls/
