ARC Technology Now Offers 6 Affordable Business Infrastructure Solutions

ARC Technology offers exciting new services to small to medium businesses worldwide. The latest service was born out of the COVID-19 Pandemic to help businesses lower staff costs, but also aid individuals in retaining employment as they use real people as their virtual assistant service representatives.

Cape Town, South Africa, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Since the start of June 2021, ARC Technology has added two new solutions to their service offerings, namely Hosted Call-Centres and Microsoft Teams Voice. They also offer virtual call-answering service with a department they added in 2020 titled Real Receptionist. This brings their total selection of network and telecoms infrastructure solutions up to six, allowing ARC Technology to help growing businesses with the one aspect that keeps companies running smoothly: communication.Let's take a peek at the two newest solutions:Whether a clients' Call-Centre is inbound or outbound, ARC Technology's Hosted Call-Centre solution (including auto-dialer) will revolutionise their business, increase agent productivity and unlock management and reporting tools to help clients optimise their call centre. The Call-Centre Solution includes features like auto, or power dialing and voicemail detection, and ensures that contacts are called in the most efficient manner with only answered calls being connected to available agents. Clients can customise what their agents are allowed to do or not do, and access feature-rich reports to help identify their poor performing agents or issues with their data and call centre performance.ARC Technology Microsoft Teams Voice is a new telephony solution that turns their Microsoft Teams environment into a fully functional telephone system including voice breakout (external incoming and outgoing calls). It unifies their internal and external communication needs into one simple and easy-to-use platform. Businesses can keep running costs low with ARC Technology's competitive VoIP rates while eliminating the need for PBX hardware, but still allowing users to enjoy standard PBX features like Auto-Attendant (IVR), Call Queues, and Cloud Voicemail, as well as boosted security with Encrypted Call Recordings. With Microsoft Teams Voice, employees can stay connected from anywhere in the world, enjoying the ability to text chat, attend group meetings, and make voice or video calls all from one application. The best part is that companies can keep their existing office numbers as ARC Technology can set up a port to their Microsoft Teams Voice platform.Real Receptionist was born when the COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous of ARC Technology's clients to close office and send their staff to work from home. ARC Technology was able to take over the answering of their clients' calls and transferring to their staff's mobile or IP phones as a quick and easy work-from-home solution. From booking appointments, redirecting important calls, taking messages, or even answering commonly asked questions, the Real Receptionist team of friendly off-site call operators covers it all. This solution aims to help businesses stay both productive and consumer-orientated by handling all incoming calls with great care, giving clients more time to focus on completing other work and stressing less about the ringing phone.About ARC TechnologyARC Technology provides voice and internet consulting, products and support to business large and small across South Africa. With combined industry experience of over 20 years, the ARC Technology management team endeavor to demystify the telecoms industry for business clients, offering honest advice and custom solutions built for each individual business' needs. Their goal is to keep business expenses low by offering extremely customised setups, flexible contracts that can be paused at any time, and by partnering with providers that offer quality products at competitive prices. By keeping infrastructure expenses down, ARC Technology helps small business grow into conglomerates, aiming to strengthen the South African job market and our economy when looking at the bigger picture.

Nel-Marie Nolan

+27 (0)861999541



www.arc-tech.co.za



