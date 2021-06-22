Website Launch of Dukandary.com

Press Releases Dukandary Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Dukandary is an eCommerce website builder in India that helps to create a customized online store as per user need.

Nagpur, India, June 22, 2021 --(



Dukandary.com helps merchants to build an exclusive online store in just a few clicks and start selling online quickly.



Dukandary.com is targeting to solve three major issues:



1. Every business should have an online presence, and everyone understands that it is the need of the hour but the challenge of technology has been the barrier. To develop, design, maintain and keep up to date with the competition in technology is an uphill task which dukandary.com makes easy.



2. Be it a pandemic or working hours, online businesses make users 24x7 present. As every customer today wants to buy products from the comfort of their home and at their convenience.



3. To fight multinationals, local businesses should be equipped with a level playing ground. Every buyer does online research before making a purchase and if the local market is not present, business traffic gets diverted. A growing business is obviously a responsibility but to retain existing customers every business must have its own dedicated eCommerce website.



Dukandary.com is committed to quality, perfection and premium service. So that every merchant can focus on business and the rest is maintained by the Dukandary team.



About Dukandary

Dukandary is an eCommerce website builder in India that helps to create a customized online store as per user need to start selling online quickly.



Avantika Gupta

09225228006



https://dukandary.com



