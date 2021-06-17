Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

Receive press releases from CNet Training: By Email RSS Feeds: CNet Training Invests in Quality and Maintenance with Fluke Networks

CNet has a long professional relationship with Fluke Networks to provide learners with the highest level of quality and service.

London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2021 --(



CNet invests in the latest Fluke Versiv testing equipment (Fluke Networks DSX-5000 CableAnalyzer™, CertiFiber® Pro Optical Loss Test Set and OptiFiber® Pro OTDR) alongside Fluke’s Gold Support, providing CNet’s network infrastructure learners in the UK and North America with a high-quality, professional and technical learning experience. Fluke Network’s Gold Support Program is a comprehensive support and maintenance program, including calibrating units to factory specifications as well as 24/7 coverage for technical support.



Fluke and CNet have a professional relationship spanning more than 20 years. CNet is committed to delivering the highest quality technical education programs and invests in its programs by using the latest equipment Fluke has to offer. To ensure the equipment remains at its optimum performance level, CNet invests in Fluke to calibrate and test CNet’s equipment annually to ensure accurate measurements with reduced errors and recalls, giving learners the best learning experience possible with the best equipment.



CNet’s investment with Fluke’s equipment and Gold Support also ensures that learners always have a 1:1 or 1:2 ratio on equipment.



Nigel Hedges, Distributor Account Manager, Fluke Networks, “CNet Training’s commitment to training quality people for our industry is unquestionable. Their commitment to training technicians and engineers to correctly use up-to-date installation and test equipment, and to maintain that equipment on a regular cycle, to demonstrate to trainees the ongoing need for maintenance and calibration, is exemplary.”



Paul Gorman, Technical Development Manager CNet Training, said, “It is of the utmost importance to CNet Training that our learners are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to demonstrate that they can certify their work accurately, first time, and in compliance with contracted standards. In achieving this, we have committed to a significant investment in the latest test equipment technology and the maintenance of its accuracy through the manufacturer prescribed calibration process. To ensure consistent quality throughout program delivery, we have a minimum equipment to learner ratio of 1:2, maximising tester availability for all learners.



National and international industry testing standards aim to ensure that customers are protected from bad installation quality delivered by a poorly trained and equipped workforce. Partnering with Fluke Networks has allowed CNet Training to set a benchmark that is respected by the industry professionals who aspire to achieving a consistent level of excellence.” London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CNet Training is the global leader in providing technical education for the digital infrastructure industry and has a long-standing professional relationship with Fluke Networks, the world leader in certification, troubleshooting and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructures.CNet invests in the latest Fluke Versiv testing equipment (Fluke Networks DSX-5000 CableAnalyzer™, CertiFiber® Pro Optical Loss Test Set and OptiFiber® Pro OTDR) alongside Fluke’s Gold Support, providing CNet’s network infrastructure learners in the UK and North America with a high-quality, professional and technical learning experience. Fluke Network’s Gold Support Program is a comprehensive support and maintenance program, including calibrating units to factory specifications as well as 24/7 coverage for technical support.Fluke and CNet have a professional relationship spanning more than 20 years. CNet is committed to delivering the highest quality technical education programs and invests in its programs by using the latest equipment Fluke has to offer. To ensure the equipment remains at its optimum performance level, CNet invests in Fluke to calibrate and test CNet’s equipment annually to ensure accurate measurements with reduced errors and recalls, giving learners the best learning experience possible with the best equipment.CNet’s investment with Fluke’s equipment and Gold Support also ensures that learners always have a 1:1 or 1:2 ratio on equipment.Nigel Hedges, Distributor Account Manager, Fluke Networks, “CNet Training’s commitment to training quality people for our industry is unquestionable. Their commitment to training technicians and engineers to correctly use up-to-date installation and test equipment, and to maintain that equipment on a regular cycle, to demonstrate to trainees the ongoing need for maintenance and calibration, is exemplary.”Paul Gorman, Technical Development Manager CNet Training, said, “It is of the utmost importance to CNet Training that our learners are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to demonstrate that they can certify their work accurately, first time, and in compliance with contracted standards. In achieving this, we have committed to a significant investment in the latest test equipment technology and the maintenance of its accuracy through the manufacturer prescribed calibration process. To ensure consistent quality throughout program delivery, we have a minimum equipment to learner ratio of 1:2, maximising tester availability for all learners.National and international industry testing standards aim to ensure that customers are protected from bad installation quality delivered by a poorly trained and equipped workforce. Partnering with Fluke Networks has allowed CNet Training to set a benchmark that is respected by the industry professionals who aspire to achieving a consistent level of excellence.” Contact Information CNet Training

Poppy Ballard

+4407388228184



www.cnet-training.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CNet Training Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend