Clariti Poised for Rapid Adoption Among Small Businesses and Startups

Connect with CCET on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Fort Lee, NJ, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced that it is poised for a significant adoption of its business productivity software, Clariti (www.clariti.app) among small businesses in the coming months, thanks largely to some intuitive enhancements it made recently.In a major update last month, Clariti introduced an easy and effective way for non-tech-savvy users to reap the benefits of new communication technologies, like chat messaging and internet calls, while not having to give up on the more traditional ways of communication, like emails. As part of the upgrade, Clariti introduced “TopicFolders,” that look much like desktop folders that most people are used to but work smarter.“We are not asking people to change the way they work. They can continue to send and receive emails in Clariti, share files, invite team members to chat or call, set to-dos and calendar events. Clariti categorizes your emails, calls, events and chats by topic and files them into TopicFolders, much like desktop folders. That way, everything pertaining to a project is at your fingertips whenever you need it. There is no learning curve at all. With the introduction of TopicFolders, we just gave users an easy way to keep their work organized without any additional effort,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.Clariti is available as a web app (no downloads needed) with a rich set of functionalities. Some of the key features include:Easy organizing using TopicFoldersFull-featured Email clientOne-on-one & group ChatsDirect & Conference Calling with screen-sharingCalendar for To-dos/EventsBuilt-in Document storageCloud Storage integrationChat directly from an email – no need to forward emailsCreate to-do from email or chat to preserve contextOrbitChat to connect with others who may not be Clariti users“If you work at a small business or startup, you know the importance of staying nimble and organized. Clariti’s TopicFolders streamlines your work on a specific topic, so you have easy access to everything you need per project. Relying on smart tools that maximize your productivity is key to any small business’ success. Clariti seems like an obvious choice,” added Vinay.Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/. To learn more about Clariti and get started for free, visit clariti.appAbout CCE Technologies:CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.Connect with CCET on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Contact Information CCE Technologies, Inc.

Debankan Chattopadhyay

+1 (201) 503-1881



www.clariti.app



